16 families to sue HSE for damages after loved ones died of Covid-19 in State-run facilities and private nursing homes

Catherine Fegan

Sixteen families are to sue the HSE for damages after their loved ones contracted Covid-19 and died while in the care of State-run facilities and private nursing homes.

The State Claims Agency (SCA), which manages personal injury and property damage claims taken against the State and State authorities, said the claims relate to deaths that occurred in private nursing homes, community health units and hospitals during the pandemic.

The tranche of claims against the HSE signals the first wave of legal action over Covid-19 deaths, with more cases expected to follow.

