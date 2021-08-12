16 families to sue HSE for damages after loved ones died of Covid-19 in State-run facilities and private nursing homes

Sixteen families are to sue the HSE for damages after their loved ones contracted Covid-19 and died while in the care of State-run facilities and private nursing homes.

The State Claims Agency (SCA), which manages personal injury and property damage claims taken against the State and State authorities, said the claims relate to deaths that occurred in private nursing homes, community health units and hospitals during the pandemic.

The tranche of claims against the HSE signals the first wave of legal action over Covid-19 deaths, with more cases expected to follow.

In a breakdown of the 16 claims that have been initiated to date, the SCA told the Irish Independent that three relate to community health units and one relates to a hospital. The remaining 12 claims relate to private nursing homes, “where a claim has been made against the HSE”.

A “claim” means that the SCA has received notification of intention to seek compensation where it is alleged the State was negligent.

A spokesperson for SCA said legal proceedings have not yet been issued in any of these claims.

It is understood that the HSE is facing a further raft of claims in relation to deaths that occurred in privately owned nursing homes. It is alleged that the agency could be liable in situations where it was asked to intervene in the early stages of Covid-19 outbreaks but failed to do so in a timely or effective manner.

Law firm PA Duffy says 30 families have initiated wrongful death suits against privately operated nursing homes, but that in many cases the HSE is also a

proposed defendant.

“Pre-action letters have been sent to both individual nursing homes and the HSE in cases where it is alleged that both service providers are jointly responsible for the provision of care to residents,” said Enda McGarrity of PA Duffy Solicitors.

“In addition, the HSE have an overriding duty to intervene in circumstances where a private home is unable to meet the care needs of its residents. We are aware of a number of circumstances during the pandemic where the HSE were asked to intervene in the early stages of Covid-19 outbreaks but failed to do so in a timely or effective manner. This presented an opportunity for early and decisive action to prevent further deaths which was regrettably missed.”

The SCA said the 16 claims it had been notified of by the HSE relate to the death of a service user or staff member.

The figure first came to light through a parliamentary question from Aontú leader and TD Peadar Tóibín.

“It looks at this stage as though individuals and grieving families are being forced to take the legal route in order to shame the Government into holding an investigation,” Mr Tóibín told the Irish Independent.

“Some day the true facts will be brought to light. The families affected by the scandal deserve nothing short of full transparency. We in Aontú are calling for a fully independent public investigation, because we believe it to be the only way the truth can be properly ascertained.”

Last night, advocacy group Care Champions, which represents nursing home residents and their families, said those taking legal action have tried other avenues to no avail.

“Families are taking legal action out of desperation in their search for answers,” said Majella Beattie, founder of the group.

“Examples of this include nursing homes who have refused to provide medical records, Hiqa informing families that individual complaints cannot be investigated and coroners who have been slow to date to launch inquiries on Covid-related nursing home deaths. By taking legal action families also hope that they do not see a repeat of the pain, suffering and indignity which nursing home residents and their families endured in the past 18 months.”

A hearing will take place today in relation to a High Court challenge over the State's refusal to hold a public investigation into Covid-19-related deaths in nursing homes. Most of the 18 applicants attached to the action had a relative who is recorded as having died from Covid-19 while in a nursing home.