Teenagers aged 16 and 17 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow, the health minister has announced.

This comes just five days after anyone over the age of 18 was invited to register for a vaccine on the HSE portal.

Those aged 16 and 17 who will be registering for a vaccine through the HSE portal tomorrow will be offered an mRNA vaccine.

The mRNA vaccines are Pfizer and Moderna. Both vaccines require two doses which are given four weeks apart.

Stephen Donnelly said the portal has been opened for younger people sooner than expected because the vaccination programme is ahead of schedule.

A PPS number, Eircode, email address and phone number are all needed for registration on the HSE portal.

Currently, those aged between 18 and 34 can continue to receive the single-shot Janssen vaccine in pharmacies.

This comes as there have been 1,345 further Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

Hospitalisations continue to increase as there are now 141 coronavirus patients in hospital and 25 in ICU.

Speaking today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We are currently experiencing high incidence of Covid-19 across many counties. There has been a significant increase in hospitalization over the last fortnight."