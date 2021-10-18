1,578 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland with 73 people in intensive care

An additional 1,578 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, 484 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with the virus, of whom 73 are in intensive care.

The number of Covid-19 patients in acute hospitals nationwide has risen by 84 since last Monday, while the number being treated in ICU is down marginally week-on-week.

As of last evening, University Hospital Limerick had the highest number of patients with Covid-19 at 49, followed by 37 in Galway University Hospitals and 35 in Tallaght Hospital.

It comes as the five-day moving average is of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,736 – that is up from 1,578 this day last week.

The Government has been weighing whether to hold off on easing more restrictions such as the requirement for vaccine passports, social distancing and mask wearing, from this Friday as planned in light of an increase in infections over recent weeks despite Ireland’s high vaccination rate.

Tweeting this morning the HSE chief executive Paul Reid wrote: “Time for us all to hit the reset button. If unvaccinated, you're at higher risk, resulting in a disproportionate impact. Do the right thing. For the rest of us, time to do the basics well again. Both of the above work.”