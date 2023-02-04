| 8.4°C Dublin

1,500 lives saved per year and no memory of smoky bars: 20 years of the smoking ban

Twenty years ago this week, the then health minister announced that lighting up in the workplace — including pubs — would be outlawed. It was a measure that has had a deep impact on our health and social life

Downturn: Since the smoking ban, heart attacks are down a quarter and strokes by a third Expand
Micheál Martin in Bewleys Café, Dublin on March 29, 2004, the first day of a ban on smoking in the workplace. Photo by Haydn West Expand
Averil Power: &lsquo;It&rsquo;s an example of how leadership has delivered great results and saved lives&rsquo;. Photo by Andres Poveda Expand

It was a report with stark findings. Bar staff, according to research conducted in the first couple of years of the 2000s, were 30pc more likely to suffer from heart disease than the general population. The reason? Passive smoking.

There is a generation of people today with no memory of how smoke-filled our pubs once were, with some drinkers not even born when one of the great social changes in recent Irish history was enacted.

