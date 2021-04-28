12,000 people in Ireland could die by 2030 from heart and circulatory deaths linked to air pollution, warns charity

Some 12,000 people in Ireland could die by 2030 from heart and circulatory deaths that are linked to air pollution, the Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) has warned.

The charity, along with the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, has predicted 23 deaths on average a week across the island from heart and circulatory conditions linked with pollution.

Both organisations are calling for an island-wide ban on the worst fuels to protect the public from what they have deemed to be the most lethal kind of air pollution - particulate matter.

Particulate matter are tiny particles in the air that can remain in the bloodstream for at least three months.

According to the charities, this can then worsen the build-up of fatty materials inside the arteries, causing blood clots and potentially affect the normal electrical functioning of the heart.

The charities are calling on an all island-wide ban on smoky coal, sod turf and wet wood.

“Air pollution does not respect boundaries and on the island of Ireland, toxic air from the burning of solid fuel in the home is having a detrimental impact on the health of those both north and south of the Border,” said Dr Tim Collins, chief executive of the IHF.

“Unless this is addressed across both jurisdictions, thousands of more lives will be lost. Unfortunately, those most vulnerable - children, older people and those living with chronic diseases - will be most affected.”

A recent Ipsos MRBI poll showed that 61pc of those surveyed in Ireland are concerned about the health risks posed by air pollution.

“Both jurisdictions must move in tandem with each other on this issue and we are calling for a joint approach to ban the most-polluting solid fuels used for home heating in order to reduce toxic air pollution and ultimately save lives,” said Dr Collins.

“As the Irish Government recently conducted a public consultation on solid fuel regulations, it is imperative that the most polluting forms of solid fuels are banned immediately, and we phase out the remaining ones over time.”

Fearghal McKinney, head of the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland said: “Every day, millions of us across the UK and Ireland are inhaling toxic particles which enter our blood and get stuck in our organs, raising our risk of heart attacks and stroke.

"Make no mistake – our toxic air is a public health emergency. If we don’t take action now, heart and circulatory disease deaths related to air pollution on the island of Ireland could total 12,000 by 2030.

“Decision makers owe it to future generations to help stop this alarming figure from becoming a reality.”