12 new cases of acute hepatitis in children since March

12 cases of hepatitis have been identified in children in Ireland since March.

The number of probable cases of mystery hepatitis in children – which has led to one death and to another child needing a liver transplant – has risen to 12 since March.

In a new report published today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said this figure is “more than would usually be expected over this period of time”.

To date no single virus has been identified in all cases and the children affected have no links to each other.

Investigations are currently ongoing to identify the cause of their illness.

All probable cases identified are in children between the ages of one and 12 years and all have been hospitalised.

In the UK, health authorities have also reported an increase in hepatitis of unknown cause in children.

The HPSC said information gathered so far from investigations in the UK suggest that the recent cases of hepatitis may be linked to “adenovirus infection” – which typically cause respiratory illnesses – however, it said this theory is still under investigation.

The HPSC said the Irish cases have no link to the UK cases, and only one case had a recent travel history to the UK before the onset of symptoms.

In its report released this evening, the HPSC said: “The common viruses that cause hepatitis (hepatitis viruses A, B, C, and E) have not been detected in any of the cases. One area being explored is whether the hepatitis cases are linked to an increase in infections caused by adenovirus, a common cause of childhood and adult illnesses typically causing mild cold - or flu – like illness, or diarrhoea. Adenovirus infections rarely cause hepatitis.

"Other possible causes such as another infection (including Covid-19) or something in the environment are also being investigated.

"In Ireland, as in other countries, investigations are underway to determine if current or prior Covid-19 infection may increase the risk of this disease in some children. None of the Irish cases who were tested on admission to hospital had evidence of Covid-19 infection at that time. The majority of the cases had not received Covid-19 vaccination.

"Ireland is liaising closely with ECDC, UK and WHO colleagues in efforts to identify the cause of this illness.

“GPs and paediatric consultants are aware of the recent increase in cases of hepatitis amongst children and will be alert to identify any further cases that may develop.”

Parents are advised to go to their GP if their child develops symptoms of hepatitis. These include pale, grey-coloured stools, dark urine and yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice).

If a child has any of these symptoms, the parent should contact their GP without delay. The GP will assess the child and refer them on for further assessment as needed.

Other symptoms include muscle and joint pain, a high temperature, feeling and being sick, feeling unusually tired all the time, a general sense of feeling unwell, loss of appetite, stomach pain and itchy skin.

The HPSC report added: “If your child is unwell with respiratory or diarrheal or hepatitis symptoms keep your child at home and do not send to crèche/preschool/school until they are better.

“Good respiratory and hand hygiene, including supervising hand washing in young children, can help to prevent adenovirus and other infections that can cause hepatitis.”