HSE Chief Paul Reid said the public "will see the light emerging" fairly soon. Photo: Frank McGrath

This week will see 100,000 people vaccinated, the most vaccinations given in seven days so far, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said.

About 40,000 of these people will be in the over-85 age group, meaning over 53,000 of the 72,500 people aged over 85 will have received a jab by the end of this week. Over the course of the next two weeks, Ireland will have completed the over-85 age group.

Ireland will receive 620,000 vaccine doses next month, in comparison to 417,000 in February.

“What we are seeing now is a ramping up,” Mr Reid told Claire Byrne on her RTÉ Radio One programme.

“Last week, we delivered approximately 80,000 vaccines. 13,500 went to the over-85 cohort, 25,000 were delivered to healthcare workers and 42,000 to nursing home residents and staff,” he explained.

Mr Reid described the atmosphere at the Helix in Dublin at the weekend as “joyous and electric” as over 1,000 people over the age of 85 were vaccinated in the venue.

These scenes give “confidence, hope but also insight,” Mr Reid said, while adding 35,000 people can be vaccinated in this centre alone on a weekly basis when a greater supply of vaccine becomes available.

The HSE Chief said that Ireland is still on course to have everyone over the age of 70 vaccinated with both doses by mid-May and said that the 80-84 cohort will start receiving their first dose in two weeks.

Everyone over 70 will have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the middle of April, Mr Reid said, adding: “that is an important milestone for us”.

The mobilisation programme which will see GPs and pharmacies vaccinated is also ramping up, which will allow Ireland to scale up its number of vaccinations administered daily once supplies increase.

Mass vaccination centres will vaccinate for 12 hours per day, seven days a week with Mr Reid saying the HSE had “no plans” to increase the operational hours of these mass vaccination centres.

Mr Reid said that GPs have received clear guidance from the HSE’s Dr Colm Henry on what should be done with leftover vials of vaccine. All vaccinators should have a standby list compiled in the event any doses remain unused.

Over 900 GPs will be registered to vaccinate the public, Mr Reid confirmed.

The HSE boss admitted he “would love” to have the vaccine supply that the UK has and said it was “challenging” when we are compared to Northern Ireland.

“We will see the EU supplies in the coming months ramping up and the public will see the light emerging,” Mr Reid said.





Online Editors