100 patients a week could be dying in Irish hospitals due to lack of safety controls, doctor-turned-pilot claims

Up to 100 patients a week could be needlessly dying in Irish hospitals as a result of human error and poor safety controls, it was claimed today.

Aer Lingus captain and former doctor Niall Downey said if figures from international studies were applied to Ireland, one in ten patients admitted have an adverse event and a proportion suffer serious harm.

The health service says patient safety errors cost a total cost 10pc of entire healthcare budget, which amounts to €2bn.

Mr Downey was speaking at the annual meeting of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association in Dublin which heard warnings of another tough winter in the health service, doctor burnout and 900 unfilled posts for specialists.

Mr Downey said international figures for adverse events have been published in different journals including The Lancet.

“The health service is run by human beings,” he said. “It is a safety critical industry and is the only one I know that does not have a safety management system.

“Doctors and healthcare workers are left to fend for themselves. They need structure and support.

“They are working in a minefield and then they wonder why some of the mines go off.”

Mr Downey said around 70pc of the deaths are preventable.

He worked as a cardio-thoracic surgeon before entering the airline industry, and said the systems of safety in the airline industry need to be brought to the health service.

“I can speak at international conferences but rarely get invited to national conferences,” he said.

The 5,000 needless deaths in hospital a year are equal to an A320 airplane crashing every ten days, he added.

Health staff are undermined by the system and do not have time to do their jobs, he added, calling for more staff and a change of culture.

In the airline industry staff can put up their hands and say they made a mistake, Mr Downey said, adding: “We assume we are going to a make a mistake every day. We look at what went wrong and engineer the system to ensure safety nets.”