Health workers offered 'virtual clinics' option in childcare plan

FRONTLINE health workers have been offered flexible working options including virtual clinics to enable them to care for their children while creches are closed.

A new HSE circular said other options include rotating shifts, longer work days, weekend working, split shifts, night working, and staggered start and finish times.

It also said essential health workers could provide expertise for new teams set up to support nursing homes or “assessment hubs”.

Union sources said the HSE has not provided any details on the operation of virtual clinics, but speculated that it might involve nurses or speech and language therapists holding community clinics over Zoom with patients.

The circular from John Delamere of the HSE corporate employee relations department to managers yesterday is an elaboration on flexible working options offered to staff in a similar circular last week.

It said childcare arrangements are important to ensure services continue during the Covid-19 crisis, although paid leave has been ruled out

Workers across all sectors have been strugging to balance childcare since the government ordered the closure of creches and schools due to the pandemic.

The HSE noted that an initial measure to facilitate attendance at work was to enable workers’ partners who are public servants to stay at home to look after children.

However, Mr Delamere said it “has been acknowledged that the above measure does not address the majority of situations”.

The government has announced further measures for frontline workers from May 18.

From that date, an “in-reach” childcare service will be offered in the homes of essential healthcare workers.

The reopening of creches, pre-schools and childminding facilities for “essential workers” will happen in a phased manner from June 29.

From July 29, facilities are set to be opened for the children of all other workers on a “gradually increasing phased basis (eg one day a week)”.

Mr Delamere said the HSE has been engaging with staff regarding work pattern flexibilities to enable them to attend work.

He said shift rotation would be on offer where both parents are frontline workers, while longer working and a combination of shorter days during the week with longer days at the weekend were another potential solution.

Mr Delamere said days could be swapped where job sharing arrangements are in place.

He said if all the options were explored and were not feasible, a worker may have to stay at home to mind children.

However, they would be classified as being available to work like other public servants and given other work or roles.

He said employers should be very flexible where employees have caring responsibilities

Fórsa said the HSE approach risked reducing the number of available essential workers..

Head of health Éamonn Donnelly said the complicated new arrangement still falls far short of what’s required to balance the childcare and professional needs of essential health workers.

“It also does little to assist the very many dedicated health workers who have now made expensive provision for alternative childcare arrangements in order to balance their home and professional responsibilities,” he said.

“The solution is for the Government to either make direct childcare provision available to essential staff, or meet the additional costs incurred by individuals who make their own childcare arrangements during the period when schools and crèches remain closed,” he said.

