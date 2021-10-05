Health watchdog received 13 complaints on Tusla’s handling of complaints and allegations of child abuse in foster care and residential centres

The state health watchdog received 13 complaints last year regarding Tusla’s handling of complaints and allegations of child abuse in foster care and residential centres.

A total of 70 grievances and concerns were referred to HIQA in 2020 regarding child services, and almost one in five of these pertained to Tusla’s management of complaints and allegations of abuse.

The agency’s handling of such issues was the subject of an investigation by the Ombudsman in 2017, which identified long delays in Tusla’s management of concerns and an “overly defensive tone” in response to complaints.

Records released under the Freedom of Information Act show that concerns remain over the way in which the child and family agency processes and investigates allegations and complaints.

In February 2020, two individuals contacted HIQA to express dissatisfaction with Tusla’s management of an allegation against foster carers, which was described as a “serious concern”.

Another complaint received during the same month referred to a “lack of support” from the child protection team regarding an alleged assault on a child.

In January, a relative of a child contacted HIQA to express concern about emotional abuse in a family home and a “lack of response” from Tusla.

Several of the complaints received by HIQA last year related to the child and family agency’s management of child protection allegations and its response to child safeguarding concerns.

In July, an individual contacted HIQA to report that complaints were not being addressed by Tusla, according to documents released by the health watchdog.

The following month, another complainant expressed dissatisfaction with Tusla’s response to a child safeguarding concern, its management of a child protection concern, and how an investigation had been carried out.

In October and November, two people complained to HIQA about the child and family agency’s management of allegations of abuse, one of which related specifically to a foster carer.

Complaints and concerns referred to HIQA are separate to those received directly by Tusla. The agency’s most recent annual report revealed that it received 647 complaints last year.

A spokesman for Tusla said the agency aims to resolve the complaints it receives promptly.

“Tusla… provides the full statutory service for child protection and welfare services for communities across the country. In 2020, we received over 60,000 referrals,” he said.

“It is not unusual for a public sector organisation of that scale to be the subject of come complaints from members of the public.”

He added that, in addition to complaining to HIQA or contacting Tusla directly, there is also an option to refer grievances to the Ombudsman or the Ombudsman for Children.