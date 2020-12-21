Health staff ‘will queue’ for start of vaccinations

Medical teams celebrate before receiving their Covid-19 jab at Sourasky Medical Centre in Tel Aviv, Israel yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

Excitement is building among health workers as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is due to announce the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine across Europe.

The EMA is to meet to decide on the distribution of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine today.

According to Professor Sam McConkey, head of department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland, health workers will be “queueing up” for the jab as soon as the green light is given.

“It’s exciting – most healthcare workers are ready to queue up to get the vaccine,” he said. He did not believe there was much concern in Ireland about the vaccine and he felt most people were keen to receive it.

Carers have argued they should receive the jab in any early roll-out so as to protect the vulnerable at home.

However, Prof McConkey told the Irish Independent: “Different groups have been listed as the priority groups by the Government.

“We haven’t got any data to show the vaccine prevents transmission, regarding [the call from] carers. We just don’t.

“The priority groups covered are the people who are at most risk and I’m sure the elderly in nursing homes will be just as eager to get the vaccine as health workers.”

Dr Gabriel Scally, president of epidemiology and public health at the Royal Society of Medicine in Britain, said the vaccine rollout was “extremely important for Ireland” but it was still unclear if the population would have to receive the two-part jab once a year.

He said he was hopeful this would not be the case as Covid-19 “doesn’t look like it changes as fast as the flu virus”.

However he warned that people must continue to follow Covid-19 regulations around mask wearing, social distancing and hand-washing.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane said a Sunday Independent report on public health preparedness for the vaccine had “laid bare significant shortfalls” in preparation.

Based on a confidential document, the report highlighted serious concerns about the impact of staff shortages on any vaccine programme.

“This report lays bare what we have suspected for some time,” said Mr Cullinane.

“Public health departments across the country have been understaffed and under-resourced, which has seriously constrained their ability to manage Covid-19 outbreaks.

“There are also consequences for our ability to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine and train staff to do it.”

