Health service is so disjointed it is like having two separate managers on the sidelines, TDs told

The health service is so disjointed it is akin to a team on the pitch with two separate managers on the sidelines and the corner backs playing a different game, the Oireachtas Health Committee was told today.

Leo Kearns, chair of the advisory group on setting up six regional authorities in the HSE and bringing back local decision-making, said the way the health service is currently set up in silos it cannot work.

Each regional health authority will join up the various silos overseeing hospital and community services, he said. It will involve “local ownership but working within national standards”.

He said currently “no matter how people work, and they work hard and make huge sacrifices”, the lack of a joined-up approach between hospitals and community services means it cannot function properly currently.

“It’s like paying a game of football and the manager is at the side of the pitch but someone else is managing the corner backs who are playing a different game.”

The six regional health authorities which are part of the Sláintecare plan will begin rolling out next year and should be operational by 2024.

He said: “As well as enabling the integration of community and acute care, regional health authorities aim to empower local decision-making and support population-based service planning. This will ultimately strengthen our health service and lead to improved patient experience as well as access to healthcare closer to home.”

He added that a “key issue at the heart of the implementation is the belief that the current centralised and hierarchical governance approach to the health service needs to fundamentally and radically change.

“It is not possible to define a clear role for a regional health authority without also doing the same for HSE centre and for the Department of Health, including how all these entities relate to each other.

“The guiding principle that should underpin this work is that of subsidiarity – there should be a guarantee of independence and authority for the RHAs commensurate with the responsibility they are being given; with absolute clarity as to how an accountability framework will work; and the same should apply to HSE centre in relation to the Department of Health.”

He said that each authority will be a very large and complex entity within the national health service, serving a significant population with a budget of multiple billions, tens of thousands of staff, and responsible for planning and oversight of integrated service provision.

They will have to plan and deliver services across multiple national and local service providers - including voluntary and private providers - and develop integrated service provision with other sectors such as local authorities.

He said that, in this context, it is essential that the core leadership team for each authority is appointed as soon as possible, to take ownership of the implementation.

He said a reasonable aim could be to have the chief executive recruitment commence early in 2023, with a view to the appointment of the core leadership team by mid to end-2023.

However, he warned that given their scale there is a risk that the regional authorities could themselves become centralised, top-down organisations, and simply introduce another bureaucratic layer to the health service.

“Therefore, maximum devolved authority also needs to be translated into the organisational arrangements within the regional health authorities,” he said.

“This must ensure appropriate levels of authority for decision-making at the level of the patient pathway and enabling local and regional structures to enable relationships and trust building across boundaries. We wish to emphasise this point, as the core rationale for RHAs is to enable integrated pathways of care to patients and clients.”

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said the recommendations from the advisory group are different from those signed off earlier by the Cabinet. He said the Cabinet decision would see the regional authorities set up on an administrative basis rather than on a legal footing.

Mr Kearns said the change must not be an exercise in changing deckchairs. It will have workforce implications and it is important there is a plan.