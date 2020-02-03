Health officials in Dublin are now only using "low flush toilets" with filtered rainwater as part of their drive to go green in the fight against climate change.

A new report from the Department of Health, which moved to a modern office building in Baggot St over a year ago said it has a “green team” in place to cultivate habits among staff to save the planet.

“The Department of Health is actively engaging in measures to improve efficiencies in the context of energy, waste, water and recycling,” it said.

“All toilets are low-flush and use between 3-4 litres per flush, and as with all hand basins, they are sensor operated which further reduces waste and usage.”

Older toilets can use as much as 13.6 litres of water.

Rain water collection tanks in the basement and variable speed booster pumps can distribute filtered rainwater for toilet flushing and irrigation.

It has imposed a ban on all desk bins from floors and offices.

Centralised recycling bin facilities in the tea stations on each floor were introduced.

"This has seen a reduction in the purchase, use, and disposal of over 78,000 bin liners being sent to land fill."

All staff have been given a "keep cup" and a reusable water bottle.

The Department said it is also trying to sharpen up its sustainable living credentials in other ways and said the purchase and use of all single-use plastic cups, packaging and cutlery has been eliminated from its headquarters and replaced with either recyclable or compostable alternatives.

" Our current restaurant service provider is the first catering company to achieve a 3-star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association for on-site food service.

" Biodegradable alternatives are sourced and purchased for cutlery, cups, food containers for take away options for staff.

" This will allow the reduction in waste to land fill of non-compostable materials. “

The Department removed personal heaters and fans and it has automated power lights in areas of less foot fall

"The decommissioning of our previous premises in Hawkins House resulted in our energy consumption being reduced and our energy efficiency improving

above the Government target set at 33pc.

The report claimed it is also aiming to reduce carbon footprint and staff are already required to take public transport where suitable and available, and all foreign travel must be approved by management in advance of booking.

It has access to enviable facilities to support them in the drive.

The Department also has access to two electric vehicle charging points in the carpark to facilitate use of electric cars.

It has features such as in-house bike hall and showering facilities to facilitate staff to cycle

The report said since it moved to its new building , the Miesian Plaza from Hawkins House in the city centre "we have reduced the number of printers

in use from in excess of 300 to 18.

"In 2017, the average cost of print consumables per month was €17,000. The latest quarterly cost in 2019 for printing in MP was approximately €25,000. This figure relates to all printing costs for 3 months and not just the consumables costs. The savings made are a considerable amount."