Health Minister thanks gardai as protest outside of his family home ends

The minister and his wife and three-week-old baby were inside their home today as up to 20 people arrived outside, claiming to be "against austerity".

Gardai were called to the minister's Greystones home and have confirmed that the protest has ended.

They said: "The protesters have left the scene peacefully and enquiries will be carried out."

A spokesperson for Mr Harris added: "The incident has now concluded. The Minister would like to thank An Garda Síochána for their assistance and in ensuring his wife and daughter's safety.

"He has no further comment to make at this time."

A group of protesters put a video online claiming that Mr Harris has "neglected" his position.

"He’s not even qualified for this job we’re all aware of the smear test scandal, thousands of patients on trolleys, medical cannabis bill, the extravagant costs of the new children’s hospital and the Nurses' strike. Who we fully support.

"Simon is part of Fine Gael party, the same party who voted for the eviction bill to be signed. And are aware of the hundreds of people that are sleeping on our streets every night."

They claimed they are launching a 'Bring it to their doors' campaign and called on people to target other TDs, councillors and even judges.

Sinn Fein TD Louise O'Reilly condemned the incident.

She Tweeted: "Targeting the Ministers private family home is wrong Hope he & his family are safe."

Mr Harris has been at the eye of two political storms in recent weeks.

Nurses have staged three days of strikes over pay and are planning another three this week.

And he has fighting accusations that he misled the Dáil on the cost of the National Children's Hospital.

It has emerged the hospital will cost €450m more than originally planned.

Online Editors