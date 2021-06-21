Health Minister Stephen Donnelly wants to be convinced independence of new maternity hospital will be ‘bullet proof’

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will not be bringing any recommendation to Government on the new maternity hospital unless he is “convinced” the independence will be “bullet proof”.

Mr Donnelly said he will be approaching St Vincent’s over the acquisition of lands for the new Maternity Hospital.

Talks over the sale of the land, currently owned by St Vincent’s Hospital Group and the Religious Sisters of Charity, are due to begin this week.

Speaking today, Mr Donnelly said: “My strong preference is that we would own the land”, adding St Vincent’s gifting the land to the Government would be the “cleanest” option.

Mr Donnelly said the acquisition of the land was attempted in 2017/2018 by former minster for health Simon Harris, and St Vincent’s refused to sell.

St Vincent's have previously said they have not been approached officially by Government over the sale of the land, however speaking today, Mr Donnelly said there is a letter from the group refusing to sell the land.

“I will be approaching them, I will be sitting down with all stake holders”, said the minister on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder.

Speaking about previous land ownership plans, he said, “That’s all history, it’s before my time”.

He said “collocating with Vincent’s is a good idea, it’s a very good hospital” and the preferred option would be for St Vincent’s to gift the land to the Government.

“It’s my strong preference that we would be gifted the land or buy the land if needs be.

“It just makes more sense,” he said for the land to be gifted.

“What we need as quickly as possible is a modern maternity hospital,” he added.

He said the new maternity hospital was a “big priority” and assured that the new hospital will be “fully clinically, operationally, financially independent”.

He emphasised the hospital’s full range of services will to be provided and procedures would be clinically independent, despite concerns over a Catholic ethos.

“I will not be bringing any recommendation to Government – unless I’m convinced that the governance, the independence is bullet proof”, said the minister.

He added “whether or not we own the land is independent of that issue”, and said the ownership of the land is a “legal issue”.

The minister refused to discuss whether or not Government can afford to buy the land at market value.

Meanwhile, speaking Mr Donnelly said it could be another month before partners are allowed into maternity hospitals to be with mothers during emergency situations like miscarriages.

He said partners will now be allowed to attend for 30 minutes a day in maternity hospitals.

“My heart really does break,” Mr Donnelly said of couples experiencing miscarriages on their own in hospitals because their partner is not allowed in.

He said emergency cases and “important visits” in maternity hospitals were “scaled back” due to Covid-19.

"The emergency situation is being looked at this week” he said adding that a plan is being drawn up, and is expected to be implemented in three to four weeks.

“There are 19 maternity units around the country, 16 were reporting as fully compliant, three of them said they weren’t and they gave an undertaking that, by today – the four criteria will be in place by today.”