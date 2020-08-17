Health Minister Stephen Donnelly 'very hopeful' restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly will be lifted next week

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly said he is "very hopeful" Covid-19 restrictions put in place in Kildare, Laois and Offaly will be lifted next week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are meeting today to discuss the increase in Covid-19 cases that have been reported in recent days and will decide what recommendations should be made to government to halt further transmission.

Mr Donnelly said he is hopeful that the two-week restrictions in the locked down counties, which were recommended by Nphet, will be relaxed at the end of this week.

"Nphet is meeting today, they will meet later on this week and they will make a recommendation but so far, my hope is that, as of midnight this Sunday, that those restrictions will be relaxed. But as always, we will listen very carefully to the public health doctors," he told Newstalk Breakfast.

He said that the measures put in place in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are not as restrictive as those implemented when the country went into lockdown in March but it has still had an impact on local businesses.

Mr Donnelly added that further local lockdowns are restrictions that will be brought in as a "last resort".

"In moving early, the restrictions that were put in place were much less onerous than what we had been through before. I hear people using the phrase lockdown. There hasn't been a lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. I don't mean to minimise the impact that it has had on people, I fully respect and appreciate that but the level has been much less," he said.

"Now, even with that, people within the communities have been very worried, the business community was very worried. And inevitably, it comes with a lot of it comes with a lot of pain. And so, bringing restrictions in is not something that is done lightly, it has to be something that is done as a last resort."

Mr Donnelly was speaking after the Department of Health on Saturday reported 200 new Covid-19 cases - the highest figure recorded since May.

Kildare has 81 new cases of the virus while there were six more recorded in Laois.

Offaly, along with Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow account for 20 additional cases.

The Minister said Covid-19 testing has been "ramped up" in direct provision, residential care homes and food factories after public health doctors became concerned over how the virus has been "moving around the country."

"What is happening in Ireland is what's happening all over Europe and all over the world, which is the virus is beginning to come up again. Now, in Ireland, what's really concerning the public health doctors is that it's popping up all around the country," he said.

"So in the last two weeks, for example, there's been new cases in every single county. There's been cases in a lot of different workplaces, yes there's been a lot of focus on meat plants, but there's been a mushroom farm, there's been hairdressers, there's been a GAA club, there's been restaurants. It's moving around the country in a way that is that is worrying them."

Mr Donnelly the next three weeks are "really, really important" in protecting the economy, reopening schools and hospitals, adding: "Employers have a role to play in making sure that all of the infection controls are in place and the face coverings are being used, but more important than any of that is that each of us has a responsibility.

"Let’s listen to the public health doctors, use the face coverings and follow the social distancing and the other rules we are being asked to follow."

