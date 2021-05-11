Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says Prof Philip Nolan’s ‘snake oil’ comments on antigen tests were not helpful

Lauretta Maroni, duty manager at LIDL, Aungier Street, Dublin with a Rapid SARS CoV-2 Antigen Test Card – available to buy at LIDL stores. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said Professor Philip Nolan’s comments comparing antigen tests to snake oil were not “helpful”.

This is the latest development in a row over rapid antigen tests being for sale in supermarkets as Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said last week that the public should not buy or use them, as he said that even in the hands of trained professionals, antigen tests can sometimes be only 50pc accurate.

Dr Holohan said that he feared people would be buying a “charcoal and sausages” as well as the antigen tests in supermarkets and if they test negative, not follow restrictions or request a PCR test from the HSE which is much more accurate.

Supermarket Lidl began selling the antigen tests last week and in response to Dr Holohan’s comments, posted a tweet saying: “Weekend super savers! Pick up a pound of sausages, charcoal for the BBQ and antigen tests for €31.”

“We joke but we urge our shoppers to continue to stringently follow the public health advice. We have added these antigen tests to our range to add an extra level of reassurance to our customers as they follow that advice,” the supermarket added.

Over the weekend, Maynooth University President and chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Prof Philip Nolan replied to the tweet, asking for snake oil with Lidl’s bundle of sausages, charcoal and antigen tests.

“Can I get some snake oil with that? It makes for a great salad dressing with a pinch of salt and something acerbic,” he wrote.

“Stay safe when socialising outdoors over the next few weeks. Small numbers, distance, masks. These antigen tests will not keep you safe.”

His comments come as the Government is working on pilot mass gathering events both outdoors and indoors, which could mean that spectators may return to matches as early as next month.

Similar pilots have been trialled in both Liverpool and Barcelona, where antigen tests were key as they can provide results in minutes.

Today, Minister Donnelly said Prof Nolan’s comments were unhelpful.

“I don’t think it was a helpful comment, if I’m honest,” he said at Dublin Castle.

“It is government policy. I have great respect for Professor Nolan, and I have no doubt that his concern was around people using them in the wrong way.”

“I think it is entirely possible that anybody going into a supermarket and picking up a pack without maybe having had a conversation about the fact that if you get a negative result, it really doesn’t mean that you’re negative at all,” he added.

“I think there’s a good chance that as the year progresses and probably through to next year that they will have a more important role.”

The Minister would not clarify if people should buy and use these tests at their own discretion and said that there should be further advice on personal use of antigen tests.

Supermarket chain Lidl has previously said its own employees are being offered an antigen test once a week.

“There does need to be further guidelines, I think, around these. What we’re doing for now is piloting in controlled environments where there is expert involvement as well,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of the Healthy Ireland Strategic Action Plan for the next four years, which will see the current budget increased from €5m to €20m.

The action plan will see a healthy campus programme in 30 third-level institutions, as well as new policies addressing sexual health, physical activity, nutrition, obesity and mental health promotion.