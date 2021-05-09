Health Minister Stephen Donnelly rejects call to block non-essential cross border travel 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has ruled out blocking non essential cross-border travel tomorrow.

It follows a letter sent by Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann last Wednesday, warning that non-essential travel across the border must be stopped by enforcement if required.

Mr Swann said that governments in both jurisdictions should do everything possible to prevent non-essential cross-border travel.

He said that in the present circumstances, crossing the border for non-essential shopping or socialising purposes creates an unnecessary risk of virus spread.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week radio programme this afternnon, Mr Donnelly said: “We are drafting a response and I have no doubt Minister Swann and I will talk during the week.”

"We have a very open border on the island. I don’t want to see that change, the Irish Government does not want to see that change. I believe that the island is doing very well, both north and south at the moment.”

“My own view right now is that the epidemiological situation wouldn’t warrant that. We are opening up to inter-county travel.”

Meanwhile, he said Donegal was doing “quite well.”

Mr Donnelly said he knew there were concerns raised, “not about Donegal, but about two local electoral areas within Donegal, which was Letterkenny and Milford and we have been working very hard, Minister [Charlie] McConalogue, myself, Deputy Joe McHugh and other elected representatives have been working very hard on this over the last while. We have opened additional walk-in centres, we have one opening in Carndonagh on Tuesday.

"The rate now for Donegal, a week ago when this was flagged by the CMO, the rate was in excess of 300, the 14-day rate, it has now fallen to 268, and the seven day rate is less than half the 14 day rate, suggesting it’s going to keep falling. I think the people in Donegal are doing the right thing and I think they are going to continue doing the right thing."

In relation to the rollout of the vaccination programme, he said that: “We are moving through the age cohorts. Today it opens up for those who are 54 years of age. Over half a million people have now registered online. It’s going very, very well.

"In the coming weeks, we will open up for 45 to 49, 40 to 44 and so forth.”

He said that: “We have pre-purchased about 18m doses of vaccine which is enough to vaccinate the country twice over. So when we come to August, September time, we are going to have a very large amount of vaccine. We are working through that.

"One of the things I would like to see us doing is donating it to parts of the world that haven’t got the vaccines available to them. We might get clinical advice for example that booster shots might be something we would want late in the year or early next year.

In relation to Covid-19 vaccines, he said that the target for the coming week will be in the region of 250,000 or higher. He said that around 230,000 vaccinations will have been achieved this week.

"Friday was a very notable day, there was in excess of 50,000 vaccines done.”

Meanwhile, he pointed out that case numbers have remained steady.

"I am hopeful. Tomorrow is a big day, and the following Monday is also big day as full retail resumes. There is going to be an awful lot more social interaction and if we all continue doing what clearly we have been doing over the last few months, I think we are looking at a really, really positive summer, the kind of summer the country needs.”