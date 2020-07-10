Health Minister Stephen Donnelly accused of seeking to shift blame for stalled Children's Hospital project

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has been accused of seeking to shift the blame for the stalling of construction work on the controversial National Children's Hospital (NCH) project.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly made the claim as he urged Mr Donnelly to "take charge" of the situation.

Construction work on the new €1.7bn National Children’s Hospital has stalled indefinitely amid a dispute over who should pay for the extra costs of reopening the site.

No work has been carried out on the site of the controversial project – which has been beset by delays and budget overruns – at St James’s Hospital in Dublin since the Covid-19 lockdown at the end of March.

Construction on the new hospital stopped on March 31 as the country shut down – but despite restrictions on the construction sector easing on May 18, work has yet to recommence on the site.

Stalled: The site for the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Stalled: The site for the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) confirmed there was a dispute with the developer Bam over who should bear the extra costs of the site being closed for over three months, and reopening it while complying with social distancing rules, which will mean fewer workers on site.

This is likely to further delay the completion of the hospital, which was scheduled to open in 2023, with the dispute also adding to the spiralling costs of one of the most expensive healthcare facilities in the world.

Minister Donnelly said last night that the NPHDB has been engaging with the developers since the restrictions eased and has been clear it expects the main contractor to meet its obligations by returning to the site without further delay.

The health minister also said: "It is not possible at this stage to determine what impact the pandemic may have on the timeline or costs for construction of the hospital.

Builders on the site of the national children's hospital

Builders on the site of the national children's hospital

Mr Kelly hit out at Mr Donnelly's response today.

He said: "The new Minister for Health acknowledges the delay but he hasn’t told us what he is going to do about it.

"As an experienced management consultant in the health area he should be on top of this?

"He tells us he doesn’t know what impact this will have on timeline or costs, but that’s not acceptable, he needs to take charge of this now."

Mr Kelly added: "Minister Donnelly is there two weeks but is already putting the blame onto the NPHDB rather than taking responsibility for the delays.

"He can’t run away from the biggest capital project in the State.”

The Labour leader also questioned why the former caretaker government led by Fine Gael didn't ensure work on the NCH restarted once restrictions were eased for the construction sector on May 18.

"This is a flagship project. Considering it was already over budget and behind schedule you’d wonder why more attention wasn’t paid to it," he said.

The delays have been described as “extremely concerning” by Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless, who confirmed the hold-up through parliamentary questions.

The NPHDB argues that construction can continue while the dispute is being resolved, but this has not happened.

"There is no timeline for when it [construction] will be back up and running, discussions are ongoing," a source with knowledge of the dispute said.

It is understood that Bam has expressed concerns over the tight nature of the construction site and its proximity to St James's Hospital which has been dealing with the pandemic in recent months. It has outlined there are extra costs arising out of returning to work at the site while complying with social distancing and public health guidelines.

The Construction Industry Federation has previously said that, on a general basis for all construction sites, there would be extra costs and delays as a result of the Covid-19 public health measures.

Meanwhile, the NPHDB said in a statement: "Since the commencement of the easing of restrictions on May 18, the NPHDB has been engaging with BAM, the main contractor at the new children's hospital, to ensure the earliest possible reopening of the site.

"Some matters still remain unresolved at this time, relating primarily to the cost implications of the closure and reopening of the site and who should bear them.

"This should not prevent BAM from returning to the site, however, as these matters can be resolved through the agreed dispute management process while work on site continues, and for that reason the NPHDB has been clear on its expectation that the main contractor meets its obligation by returning to the site without further delay."

The new hospital is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022 and handed over to the operator, Children's Health Ireland, to open in 2023. However, the project has been beset by delays and the NPHDB said Bam had failed to make up for time lost.

The hospital board said: "The NPHDB is continuing to engage with the contractor to obtain an updated programme of works.

"There will be delays associated with the requirement to cease works on the site due to Covid-19 restrictions and following reopening in respecting social distancing. However, it is too early to fully assess the time or cost impact of the pandemic."

Mr Lawless says he has now written to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly outlining his concerns and seeking further clarity on when work will restart on the site. Mr Donnelly confirmed the delay in response to a Dáil question submitted by Mr Lawless last month.

"This project has already undergone numerous delays and expenses - neither it nor the State can afford more controversy and delay now," Mr Lawless said. "We require urgent clarity on what this latest wrangling consists of? What is so special about this site that sees tools still downed almost two months after every other builder is back at work? This does not bode well for the project."

The Department of Health initially referred queries on the project delays to the NPHDB. However, in a statement to the Irish Independent last night, Mr Donnelly said: "I know the board has undertaken significant engagement with the main contractor since restrictions eased.

"The board has been clear on its expectation that the main contractor meets its obligations by returning to the site without further delay."

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that the government are aware of the "challenges and difficulties" the project faced.

"The boards who were responsible for the delivery of this project are now involved in a process with the developer in relation to the issue of costs and given that this is a legal matter, I think the least I say about that the better for now.

"But I just want to emphasise to you and to your listeners that what is paramount for us is getting the best possible outcome for the Irish taxpayer in relation to a project that I think will be so important in the future, but has already been a cause of much disappointment for many people. We're aware of that and the board is aware of that in the work they're doing."

Mr Donohoe added: "The key thing now is that these issues are resolved and of course it is really frustrating and disappointing to see a project of this scale, a project that can make such a difference to sick children in a difficulty like this.

"What is more important than my own personal feelings in relation to that is to support the board in their work. There's a legal process on the way. And the key thing now is a focus on the project on children and getting the best value for the taxpayer at a difficult moment."