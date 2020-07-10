| 15.5°C Dublin

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly accused of seeking to shift blame for stalled Children's Hospital project

Children's hospital work stalls as row over costs leaves site idle for months

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

Hugh O'Connell, Cormac McQuinn and Aoife Walsh

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has been accused of seeking to shift the blame for the stalling of construction work on the controversial National Children's Hospital (NCH) project.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly made the claim as he urged Mr Donnelly to "take charge" of the situation.

Construction work on the new €1.7bn National Children’s Hospital has stalled indefinitely amid a dispute over who should pay for the extra costs of reopening the site.