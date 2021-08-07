Health Minister insists Government ‘fully committed’ to safe access zones at abortion clinics

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has insisted the Government is “fully committed” to introducing legislation on safe access zones around healthcare facilities that provide abortion services.

The Minister said it was originally intended to provide for safe access to termination of pregnancy services in the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Act 2018 but “a number of legal issues” were identified that required further consideration.

The statement follows reports in today’s Irish Examiner that the Government had scrapped proposed laws on safe access zones.

Minister Donnelly confirmed that “officials in the Department of Health continue to work with me to ensure safe access around medical facilities”.

“As Minister for Health, I am fully committed to the introduction of legislation on safe access zones around our healthcare facilities. This commitment is in the Programme for Government.

“I have also been engaging with a range of stakeholders and civil society groups in relation to the review of the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Act which is being finalised with a view to it starting in the coming weeks.

“A priority for me as Minister for Health is women’s healthcare and the provision of safe services for all women,” Minister Donnelly said.

The Green Party sought an urgent clarification on the matter following the reports and a Green Party government spokesperson said: “The Green Party welcomes the clarification from the Minister for Health that he is fully committed to the introduction of legislation on ‘safe access’ zones around our healthcare facilities.

“This commitment was negotiated by the Green Party as part of the programme for government and it will work with Minister Donnelly to ensure the provision of safe services for all women.”