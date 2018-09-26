Health Minister believes drink laws will help prevent cancer

New drinks laws will prevent cancer according to Health Minister Simon Harris with the Dáil set to approve new alcohol packaging legislation later today.

Mr Harris said he is determined to see new warning labels on drinks products, despite opposition from backbenchers in his own party, Fianna Fáil and some Independents.

The 12 TDs had sought an amendment to the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill calling for proposed cancer warnings on alcohol labels be deleted from it.

However, speaking today, Mr Harris insisted the warnings will be key to preventing cancers.

The Bill is to be debated in the Dáil later today.

“I have listened very carefully to people’s views over the last number of days and it is clear people would like to put it in primary legislation,” said Mr Harris.

“If we pass this bill, and I hope we do after 1,000 days and vested interests working day and night to defeat this Bill, my Department will design the label which will have to be approved by the European Commission.

“I see no harm whatsoever in putting cancer warnings on that label but obviously we will have to abide by any European Commission warning.”

Mr Harris said the alcohol labels will be an important tool in highlighting cancer risks.

“Let me be very clear, alcohol can contribute to cancer, there is a clear link between alcohol consumption and cancer and therefore it is absolutely appropriate, as we pass this landmark legislation for the first time ever in the history of the State, we have introduced public health legislation for alcohol.

“It is very appropriate that the risk between cancer and alcohol would be highlighted.”

The Bill aims to reduce harmful alcohol consumption and proposes introducing minimum unit pricing, advertising restrictions and the segregation of drinks products in shops.

Online Editors