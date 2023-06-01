Health committee set to examine new abortion laws

The Oireachtas Health Committee will now examine new abortion laws after they passed the Dáil on Wednesday night.

A law which scrapped the three day waiting period, as well as the 12 week-limit, full decriminalisation of abortion and allows terminations of fatal foetal abnormality at any stage during pregnancy received the most support from TDs.

Government TDs did not have to abide by party whips and held a “free vote” on the issue.

The legislation from People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith will now be examined by the Health committee.

Ms Smith said Prof Marie O’Shea, who authored the abortion review, will likely be called back to consider the new legislation before TDs and Senators on the committee compile a report for Government.

“I got hundreds of emails from people asking what we will do so we are relying on people power as well, pressurising their politicians to move this on.

“It’ll be heard at committee and it’ll be open to amendments obviously. Everybody cross-party will get their say. The Government have the majority on the committee but I don’t think, given last night’s vote, they’re going to throw it out entirely.”

Then the laws come back before the Dáil again and Deputy Smith said she hopes they will pass before the end of the year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this morning: “It is now possible for the health committee to both look at Ms O’Shea’s report, and also at the same time, consider legislative changes, because Deputy Smith’s bill has now passed second stage.

“So, that’s what will now happen.”

Mr Varadkar said it is a “big job of work” for the committee but “that is now democracy works, and that is what parliamentarians are for.”