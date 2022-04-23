Head to head: leading figures of the anti- and pro-treaty factions

Cathal Brugha Over the course of the War of Independence, substantial tension developed between Cathal Brugha and Michael Collins. Following the truce, Brugha refused to join the Anglo-Irish Treaty delegation in October 1921.

He strongly opposed the treaty, believing it would not bring peace. IRA intelligence officer Tadhg Kennedy also recalled that Brugha “had a profound distrust of Mick Collins’ wisdom and diplomacy”.

Following Dáil approval of the treaty, Brugha, who had been minister for defence, was replaced by Richard Mulcahy and in March, he became vice-president of the anti-treaty Cumann na Poblachta.

In the months before the Civil War, he tried to maintain unity and discouraged the anti-treaty side from taking up arms.

The Civil War began with the shelling of the anti-treaty-occupied Four Courts by the Free State on June 28, 1922. Brugha took up position in the Hammam Hotel on O’Connell Street. It was not long before the hotel was hit with furious gunfire and Brugha, a “little man, who walked with a limp” was at the forefront of defending the building.

By July 5, most of the garrison in the O’Connell Street stronghold had surrendered, but Brugha continued to fight. As he exited the building on to Thomas’s Lane, he rushed forward “flourishing a revolver from the blazing pile” but was fatally shot in the thigh.

While Liam Mellows strongly opposed the treaty, a member of the Sinn Féin executive recalled that he had “no ill-feeling” against those who were for it.

However, following acceptance of the treaty by the Dáil, he became a senior member of the army executive of the anti-treaty IRA. He joined Rory O’Connor in the occupation of the Four Courts that April.

By late June, the Four Courts was reduced to ruins as it was attacked by the Free State army. Even after explosives in the building’s cellars detonated, Mellows remained opposed to the idea of surrendering. However, as the structure began to fall around them, the garrison received an order from fellow IRA member Oscar Traynor to surrender. Mellows reluctantly did so alongside O’Connor and was held in Mountjoy for six months.

During his time in prison, he wrote ‘Notes from Mountjoy Jail’ which detailed his plans for a socialist programme in an independent Ireland. He was also voted minister for defence in Éamon de Valera’s republican government. In December 1922, pro-treaty TD Sean Hales was killed by the IRA and in retaliation, the provisional government decided to execute Liam Mellows, with Rory O’Connor, Dick Barrett and Joseph McKelvey.

In his final moments, Mellows wrote to his mother to say goodbye. His desire for unity was made evident when he requested that “no thought of revenge or reprisals animate republicans because of our deaths” and “brothers in blood will before long be brothers once more in arms against the oppressor of our country”.

On December 8, 1922, he was shot by firing squad.

Kevin O’Higgins was originally against any agreement that did not include republican status for Ireland. Gradually, he became one of the Anglo-Irish Treaty’s leading supporters.

He became minister for economic affairs of the provisional government. By the outbreak of Civil War, he took on a military position as assistant to the adjutant general. In August, following the death of Collins, he became minister for home affairs. By December 6, 1922, he became vice-president of the Executive Council of the Free State and played a major role in the Dáil’s acceptance of the new constitution.

O’Higgins took pride in the establishment of a new, unarmed Civil Guard, which would become the Garda Síochána. He also oversaw the establishment of a new “elementary judicial system”.

He feared that a prolonged Civil War would result in Britain attempting to take control of the Free State so adopted a tough approach towards quelling the conflict. This included sanctioning the execution of 77 republicans, among them his close friend Rory O’Connor.

According to The Northern Whig, O’Higgins was hated more than any other minister because the republicans realised “that he is the most dangerous and effective enemy”.

He remained a prominent figure in the formation of the Free State in the years following the Civil War.

On July 10, 1927, he was on his way to mass in Booterstown when he was gunned down by members of the IRA. He remained conscious for some time and the press reported that as he lay dying, he said: “I am dying at peace with my enemies. I die for my country. I go to join Michael Collins.”

WT Cosgrave supported the treaty and believed that despite certain issues, such as the oath of allegiance, it was an opportunity for Irish people to develop “their own nation in their own way”.

After the passing of the treaty in January 1922, he became minister for local government. In July, he also became minister for finance.

After the deaths of Collins and Griffith, he became president of Dáil Éireann and, on December 1922, president of the Executive Council of the Irish Free State.

Cosgrave was adamant that anti-treaty violence had to be dealt with ruthlessly. On December 27, 1922, the Tipperary Board of Guardians wrote to Cosgrave asking him to bring a “cessation” to the strife, to which he sternly responded “no minority can be allowed to dictate to a majority by force of arms”. Later, he said the execution of 77 republicans had a “remarkable effect”.

Though some doubted his abilities, Cosgrave remained as leader of the new Irish state for 10 years and had a long political career. This included founding the Cumann na nGael government in 1923 and becoming leader of its successor, Fine Gael, from 1934 until his retirement from politics in 1944. He died on November 16, 1965.

Dr Ciara Stewart holds an MA in Irish history from University College Dublin and a PhD from Durham University. She specialises in the history of 19th century Irish women’s political movements and petitioning