Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief constable Simon Byrne has met Kevin Lunney, the businessman who was abducted and tortured two months ago.

Head of PSNI meets businessman Kevin Lunney and other Quinn Industrial Holdings directors

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney suffered life-changing injuries after he was taken from near his home and violently assaulted.

Mr Byrne said: "This was a truly horrific crime."

He reassured the directors of Quinn that his force was working closely with the Garda in a bid to bring those responsible to justice.

