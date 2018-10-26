THE head of the human resources section in the Garda, John Barrett has been suspended by Commissioner Drew Harris.

Head of human resources in the Garda is suspended by commissioner

The suspension has been imposed as an investigation is being carried out into alleged disagreements between him and another senior member of management in the Garda force.

As a civilian, the commissioner did not have the power to suspend him without permission from Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

However, the minister has now given the go-ahead to Commissioner Harris to take the action.

Mr Harris had written to the minister outlining the background to the alleged disagreement and had recommended a suspension.

The minister will now appoint a senior official from his department to examine the allegations and establish the facts.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mr Barrett was informed last night of the move.

If disciplinary proceedings are completed and find against Mr Barrett, he faces a number of possible outcomes, including dismissal, demotion, or a transfer out of the Garda organisation.

Mr Barrett has been a controversial figure at Garda headquarters in the Phoenix Park since he joined the organisation and his strongly expressed opinions have met with divided views among other senior management members.

In his report on the Disclosures Tribunal, Mr Justice Peter Charleton said that much of Mr Barrett's evidence had "an imaginative element".

However, these comments have not been taken into account by the commissioner in the decision to seek Mr Barrett's suspension and it was based separately on his alleged disagreement with another manager.

Mr Barrett must answer to the minister for justice and not the garda commissioner in disciplinary issues as he is a civil servant, rather than a sworn member of the Garda force.

Online Editors