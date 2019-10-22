KEVIN Lunney would have died following his abduction and torture attack if he wasn’t spotted by a passer-by who helped him, according to his brother Tony.

'He wouldn't have survived if he wasn't found that night' - Kevin Lunney’s brother speaks to Miriam O'Callaghan

Speaking on RTÉ’s Primetime tonight, Tony Lunney speaks for the first time following the Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) directors attack several weeks ago.

Kevin was savagely assaulted and both of his legs were broken in the attack, which is being investigated by gardaí.

In an emotional account, Tony, who is a member of the QIH management team, remembered receiving a call from a friend, who told him that there was “something wrong”.

“'There is something wrong down at Kevin’s', he says. The jeep is half way up the lane on fire, he says, and I can’t get through to his mobile,” he said.

Tony then ran out of the door to Kevin’s house and recalled the horrific moment he saw his car on fire and not knowing if his brother was in the car or not.

“I ran up the lane and all I could see was Kevin’s vehicle... I didn’t know... It was just a complete ball of flames,” he said.

“You couldn’t see anything of any resemblance of anything, it was just unbelievable, the fire ball it was in. And then the fire brigade came and I went back down and said ‘is there anyone in the vehicle?’ and he confirmed there was no one in it,” he said.

In an emotional account, he told presenter Miriam O’Callaghan how relieved he was.

“Absolutely [it was a relief]. Massive, massive,” he says tearfully.

After the vicious attack, Kevin was discovered at a crossroads in a secluded area by a farmer in a tractor.

According to his brother, if it wasn’t for the farmer, he wouldn’t have survived the attack.

“He dragged himself 100, 150 meters down to the crossroads and kind of up towards the light of the house,” he said.

“That's where the lad on the tractor happened to see him just putting the hand up, he wasn't fit to stand, and that's what saved him. If he hadn't have been found he definitely wouldn't have survived,” he added.

In the programme, Tony said that there has been intimidation against all senior executives at the company, including his family.

This intimidation included personal assaults as well as harassment, criminal damage including arson, as well as industrial sabotage and damage to expensive equipment.

In the interview, Tony says that he hopes that the horrific attack on Kevin will change everything and bring an end to the violence and intimidation the family has suffered.

“We cannot continue to work here in the longer term if our lives are at stake, it’s a simple as that, we can't do that to the family,” said Liam McCaffrey, the CEO of QIH.

“If what has been happening to the Quinn executives here had been happening to somebody from Facebook, or from Google, or from Intel, there would have been national outcry about it.”

He added that “lives will be lost” if action isn’t taken.

“We did lobby about it, I mean we were quite clear after the attack particularly on Tony's daughter's car last year I made a comment that said 'Look, if something isn't done then lives will be lost here',” he said.

