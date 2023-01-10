“It’s hugely entertaining to follow the whole circus from Ireland because it’s utterly inconsequential for us.

"The natural conclusion of Britain’s millennium of hereditary monarchy is that a toff at the top of the food chain has turned out to be so classless and tacky. Because this feud is all about money.

“Harry has sold his family’s filthy linen for tens of millions, along with Britain's dirty secrets of the unjust Afghan war. It does no good for the world, the motive is entirely self-interest.

“Far more damaging, however, is that his and Meghan’s whining-for-cash wheeze is distracting from actually important news stories and diminishing attention on issues affecting ordinary Brits suffering the huge and unacknowledged cost of Brexit with political chaos, strikes and rising poverty.

“Meghan’s business plan was always to use the royals for global fame, then get the hell out and sell the scarcely believable sob story. It’s been her worst acting role yet. Would Hollyoaks even hire her?

“Neither of them appears to be finding peace in the multi-million-dollar industry they’ve created from trashing a family trapped in a hedge fund built on centuries of slavery, famine and bad haircuts.

"Happiness is the best revenge, but failing that, a $150m Netflix deal and a $50m book will have to do for the friendless Haz and Mrs Meg-alomaniac.”

Kathleen Watkins, author

“Meghan and Harry should never have left London. Family matters should have been sorted out there.

“It was in such bad taste to wash their dirty linen in public on the Oprah Winfrey show. It’s feat for Oprah. It’s not great for them.

“I will not be rushing out to buy the book. Instead, I will order our very own Sebastian Barry's new book in March and Colm Tóibín’s Essays. Who needs to read rubbish?”

How would you characterise this row between a father and a son?

“Forget that, they are the British royal family. A family having a row like any other family. They will have to try and sort it out.”

But the row is being conducted through documentaries on Netflix, interviews on Oprah and through books?

“Yes, all done in the worst possible taste.”

What would your late husband Gay – always the master of the telling question – have asked Prince Harry if he had him on Late Late Show now?

“Oh gosh, I haven’t a clue. Harry and Charles will all have to get together behind closed doors. Maybe one announcement and that will be it.”

Joanne Byrne, head of Presence PR

“I don’t know who was/is advising the couple and to be honest I can only presume they are not taking any advice from anyone to be in the situation they are in now.

“It beggars belief. And for the British media who he rails against, it’s just the gift that keeps on giving.

“The minute detail he gives in the book such as ‘my brother broke my necklace’ is actually embarrassing – he wouldn’t have lasted five minutes growing up in any Irish family household.

“Money can’t be the motivation here because he was a wealthy man pre the Netflix/book deal, so it’s hard not to believe that all of this has been done with more than an element of settling scores against family, courtiers, the institution.

“Which to quote Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman... ‘Big mistake. Big mistake’.“

Helen Phelan, professor of arts practice at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick

“From whatever angle you look at it, there is plenty of hurt to go around.

“There are important issues at the heart of this saga: class, race, gender, power, and these are in urgent need of public debate.

“But this is also a family story, and the court of public opinion is unlikely to contribute much healing to that most personal of conditions: human vulnerability.”

Mundy, singer-songwriter:

“I couldn’t give two f***s about Prince Harry. Life’s too short to be tuning into their drama. I think it is kind of weird and narcissistic and naive and f***ed up. I’d prefer to watch The Simpsons.



Daniel O'Donnell, singer

"There are no winners in this. It is sad for all of them."

Francis Brennan, hotelier and broadcaster

“I am possibly the only person not at all interested in the issue. I would say, however, that it’s very sad that two brothers are fighting as one only has one family.”

Valerie Roe, PR advisor

“It’s a bit late for PR advice for Prince Harry.”

Willzee, rapper who won the Music, Arts and Culture award at the Irish Traveller Pride Awards last year

“I’m not the best man to ask about the royals as I despise them but hey, there you go, The royals never came across as nice people especially after murdering millions of people – and that Andrew business too.

“Prince Harry? I’ve nothing against the chap, personally. I think he is a kid in a man’s body, I think he has had a strict upbringing and very entitled... I’d imagine too he’d see less fortunate kids enjoying kicking ball with friends in the mud and he possibly couldn’t dirty his slippers.

“In terms of him revealing the cocaine stuff and killing people, there is a certain demographic of people I feel he is trying to hit here, it is well known more young adults and teens are taking cocaine now.

“I think that’s the market he’s trying to hit – that so-called socially accepted norm: ‘I’m just like you...’ It’s madness.”

Gayle Killilea, businesswoman and writer

“Firstly, a senior royal writing a personal memoir to set the record straight or control the narrative is nothing new.

"It is normal, history repeating itself. Diana did it, so did Charles. Both did same with TV interviews. Harry and Meghan have just decided to capitalise on their story, and it would appear that this was a wise choice, as they were not being protected financially or personally within the royal family.

“King Charles, when Prince Charles, made a huge mistake in not reconsidering his decision to tighten in the royal family when Harry married Meghan.

“His idea of taking away titles, etc, was a good one, (but) the very perception that the first royal of mixed race would be denied the title of prince or princess was never going to go down well.

Harry and Meghan need to change the story now, we are all bored with their rather mundane reveals

“I think Harry was right to own his own truth and life and tell his own story, rather than being puppets for the British press to make money off.

“The woman he writes about losing his virginity to seems to have given her own story to the Daily Mail years ago about their encounter, where she doesn’t seem to realise he was a virgin, but described how confident he was with her, like a man, not a 17-year-old schoolboy. He is right to tell his version of what happened when the very encounter was already exploited in the media.

“He was never entitled to any privacy. Same with the cocaine story, trying out cocaine and drugs is a normal experience for young people, and the British press were already trying to capitalise on him experimenting with drugs as a teenager, so again, why shouldn’t he own his own story on this matter?

“It is interesting that the British media never try and expose Prince William for the same normal teen exploits. In this regard, Harry, as the “Spare”, was fair game, much like Prince Andrew has been and not King Charles.

“I do think admitting to killing 25 members of the Taliban was unwise, but he pays for his own security, and he is only putting himself at risk by admitting this. I do not accept he is putting any of his former comrades at risk, no one knows who they are, and everyone knows that war involves killing the enemy.

“Harry and Meghan need to change the story now, we are all bored with their rather mundane reveals, and while I think they were right to decide to become American royalty when they were facing a future of being marginalised and exploited in the UK, the Americans need a new angle.

"They need to use their fame and influence for a new, more dynamic, and less woke, self-pitying purpose from now on.”

Tatiana Ouliankina, actress, formerly Lana Borodini in RTÉ’s Fair City

“I don’t like him fighting against his own family. I prefer King Charles more because he doesn’t go off to California and stir the s**t with his relatives publicly.

"Harry should not have done it. His father is intelligent, calm, quiet. It is attractive. I feel I can trust Charles.”

Diana couldn’t trust him.

“She had a relationship with him. I don’t. But, yes, I can trust Charles. And he is very funny as well. Harry is not a royal for me with new chilled Californian attitude. He has forgotten his roots. “

Anne Doyle, ex-newsreader

“I’m no good to you on the Windsor Knot or Half Knot. Not enough years left to pay any heed.”

Alan Hughes, performer and broadcaster

“I watched the documentary, and it really did straighten out a lot of things that the UK press would appear to have deliberately misreported.

“Meghan seems to be able to back up how she was always a fighter for human rights and not someone out of touch like some nepo-baby.

He needs to spread some positivity now before he's seen as a professional victim

“I kept saying, when the queen passed, that there would be a big edit of the upcoming book, and maybe a watered-down version… but it looks like I'm wrong.

“He needs to spread some positivity now before he’s seen as a professional victim. I think they’ve been mistreated. But it is a first-world problem when you put it in context, where some people are afraid to put on the heating.

“I really do like Harry, and I don't think Meghan is fake. But let's just see them move on now. The details of his time in Afghanistan appears to be a bit too much honesty, but maybe it's cathartic for him…

“Ultimately I'd like to see Diana's boys reunited.”

Victoria Mary Clarke, author

“I don’t honestly think about it. It’s not important to me.”

Siobhan McClafferty, businesswoman and former Miss Ireland

“Diana would be heartbroken watching her son publicly bashing his older brother. He wanted privacy and he is whining any chance he gets.

“Family is family. All families have disagreements. It’s time to move on.”

Sharon Shannon, musician and performer

“When the lion tamer left the cage he made the mistake of going back in for his cap.”

Theresa Lowe, broadcaster

“The disloyalty to his brother and family has hugely diminished his standing.

“But, for me – only if the leaks are correct – the statement about killing 25 people in Afghanistan was the final straw. It was hugely inappropriate, cold, and upsetting.”

Richard Corrigan, chef

"It sounds like a script for Dirty Harry."

Michael Harding, author

“They're just very confused. End of quote. That’s the best I can do. I had to look them up to find out who they were when you asked.”

How do you think this will all end, ultimately?

“His father will embrace him when the heat dies down.”

Pauric Sweeney, fashion designer

“Though not every truth should be broadcasted, it’s a story of love and life. Perhaps the whole unfolding is lacking much hindsight, but again that’s commonly done.

"Certainly mistakes were made, trusts broken, protocols in breach etc, but I suspect we should be more up in arms about the likes of systemic racism; above and beyond. I wish them both well. In the words of Eva Gabor, ’Love is a game that two can play and both can win’.”

Stefanie Preissner, author

"I had my reservations about Meghan in particular until I saw the documentary. I think the British tabloid media was successful in influencing my view of her in their subtle way.

“Since watching the documentary it's enlightening to see that even the royal family has dynamics like any other family with arguments, feuds and resentments – why wouldn't they, I suppose.

“So, yes, in those terms I think their PR war is working – it is dismantling the mirage and allowing us to see behind the opulent red velvet curtain.”

Matthew Devereux, singer with The Pale

“For me, Harry's claim that he killed 25 members of the Taliban is the most perplexing thing I have heard from the Spare leaks.

“It seems deeply insensitive to the soldiers he served with in the military, considering the code those soldiers follow when it comes to revealing your kill count. I sincerely hope he was not flexing when he made that statement because that would just be wholly despicable and reveal a very ugly side to his character.

“The whole revelation that brothers often fight is laughable and I can imagine how competitive it must have been for both of them, but really the whole ‘my brother raised his voice and pushed me’ just makes me wonder what the purpose of sharing these stories actually is outside of pure titillation and limp gossip.

“Harry's virginity sounds like the pilot of a 1980s sitcom. What a dreary reveal. Completely unnecessary details, which make you and I, nor culture, any richer.

“Yet Harry feels there is something important about his ‘losing his virginity’ anecdote. Maybe therein lies the central issue, he has done himself over better than even the seediest red tab newspaper could even dream of, well done.”

Katherine Lynch, actress and writer

“I love Meghan and Harry. They are contributing to healing a massive generational pain, both here in Ireland and all over the Commonwealth .

“The oppression, slavery, rape, and pillage that the British Empire are responsible for is immeasurable. It’s forgiven here in lots of ways. The queen’s visit was quite special. She was very human. But what happened should never ever be forgotten.

“Meghan and Harry point out that not one of us need to be bullied, suppressed or enslaved ever again. Nor should we kowtow to any institution we don’t want to – and only answer to ourselves in this modern world – whatever creed, colour or gender we are.

“Harry is seeing that now, so clearly, he’s hanging on to Meghan’s every word, finding healing in this strong woman.

“This is the same female energy the poor lad was robbed of by the media’s treatment of his beloved mother. So, if he’s making money now from the media, good for him, he deserves it.

“I’ve every confidence he will pump it back into positive things. I do feel for the breakdown of family but it’s all hopefully repairable when truths are laid bare. William and Kate must feel pain and I do see that the royal family are a tourist attraction all over the world.

“The whole thing is all very dramatic very interesting watching. Who needs EastEnders when you’ve the British royal family? We Irish should really allow ourselves to have a giggle up our sleeve.”

Billy Magra, comedian, writer and TV producer

“Harry and Meghan need expert advice from Bono-Ali and Posh-Becks on how to manage the familial effects of the fame game.

“The TV series Harry & Meghan is a strategic vanity project raking in millions around the globe as the couple focuses on commercial gains to offset the loss of the crown's coin. But at what price?

“Meghan’s acting/drama background and Hollywood network are major factors in the production and financing. But once you go down the road of allowing cameras into a ‘protected species’ – or commenting so freely on the ‘family firm’ – Harry and Meghan are on a hiding to nothing in the future.

“Based in the US, they will not have the same protection – physical or political – they had in the UK. They are a 'splinter group' isolated from the 'grip' of the palace.

“I also fear for their own kids growing up as they become innocent victims of their parents’ decision to play the fame game.”

Brian Kennedy, singer

“I reluctantly watched the recent documentary and I must say the monarchy seem to be blind to one of the greatest assets they could ever wish to have – which of course Is the sparkle that is Meghan Markle.

“Ultimately, they reap what they sow with Harry. His intentions are good and given that he comes from an environment where responsibility for actions seems to be absent by birth, then no wonder the royal s**t seems to have hit the royal fan.”

Pat Short, actor and comedian

“I think he’ll make a lot of money from his book. But is he happy?”

