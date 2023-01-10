| 6.7°C Dublin

‘He wouldn’t have lasted five minutes growing up in an Irish house’ – Daniel O’Donnell, Pat Short, Oliver Callan and more share their views on Harry and Meghan

With Prince Harry's memoir Spare hitting the shelves, Barry Egan talked to Oliver Callan, Gayle Killilea, Kathleen Watkins, Richard Corrigan, Francis Brennan and many more about all things Harry

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Photo: PA Expand

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Photo: PA

Barry Egan Twitter Email

“It’s hugely entertaining to follow the whole circus from Ireland because it’s utterly inconsequential for us.

Oliver Callan, broadcaster and comedian

"The natural conclusion of Britain’s millennium of hereditary monarchy is that a toff at the top of the food chain has turned out to be so classless and tacky. Because this feud is all about money.

