| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'He would never hit a woman' - Shane MacGowan defends close friend Johnny Depp

FRIENDSHIP: Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke with Johnny Depp at The Pogues frontman&rsquo;s 60th birthday party in 2018. The couple have known the Hollywood star for 30 years. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

FRIENDSHIP: Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke with Johnny Depp at The Pogues frontman&rsquo;s 60th birthday party in 2018. The couple have known the Hollywood star for 30 years. Photo: Steve Humphreys

FRIENDSHIP: Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke with Johnny Depp at The Pogues frontman’s 60th birthday party in 2018. The couple have known the Hollywood star for 30 years. Photo: Steve Humphreys

FRIENDSHIP: Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke with Johnny Depp at The Pogues frontman’s 60th birthday party in 2018. The couple have known the Hollywood star for 30 years. Photo: Steve Humphreys

SHANE MacGowan last night defended his close friend Johnny Depp and declared: “He would never hit a woman”.

The Pogues star exclusively told the Sunday World he was “dumbfounded” at accusations by Johnny’s ex-wife Amber Heard that the actor used to violently beat her.

Amber Heard. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Amber Heard. Photo: Getty

Amber Heard. Photo: Getty

Getty Images

Amber Heard. Photo: Getty

Related Content