‘He would help anyone. He could make things better in an instant’ – Rally driver Gene McDonald remembered as man who loved family and friends

The partner and family of the Cootehill, Co Cavan rally driver who died in a tragic accident in the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday remember him as a quiet and thoughtful man

Gene McDonald (35) was passionate about cars. Photo: Pacemaker

Conor Feehan Today at 03:30