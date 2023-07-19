‘He would help anyone. He could make things better in an instant’ – Rally driver Gene McDonald remembered as man who loved family and friends
The family of the rally driver who died after a tragic accident while competing in the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday remember him as a quiet, soft and thoughtful son who cared for his friends and family.