A proud dog owner has told of how his missing pup showed up at his car door after being missing for one week in the Comeragh Mountains.

'He whimpered the whole way home' - dog owner on how missing pup showed up after one week in mountains

Simon Power's dog Harley went missing on December 3 after he got "spooked" when the couple went for a walk with their two dogs in the Mahon Falls area of Co Waterford.

Simon and his partner were joined by their family and friends as they searched the area every evening for a week. They also shared photographs of the dog on social media in a desperate bid to trace him.

Speaking today on RTE Radio One's Ray D'Arcy Show, Simon told of the moment when Harley approached his car in the middle of the night.

"Some people on social media advised us to leave bedding or a toy out for him, one evening I left a t-shirt I had just worn," he said.

"We left food in a couple of spots, but there was no sighting for a week.

"To be honest, I was getting messages from people who were saying their auntie was a psychic and that I was to check this area... as bizarre as it sounds, we went on every lead we could.

"Social media was definitely the way forward. You probably saw it, thousands of likes and shares, if it wasn't for that we probably wouldn't have found him."

Laughing as he revealed how Harley may have tracked him, Simon said he "left his own scent behind the back wheel" to relieve himself.

"On Monday night, a girl rang me and said your dog is here, she had been up in the carpark where we lost him," he said.

"I headed up on Tuesday evening at about 9pm. I planned to sleep in the car so I parked up where we'd lost him, I got out of the car and left my own scent behind the back wheel. I was trying everything I could. I got back into the car and went to sleep.

"At about 1.45am, he was outside the car door. I opened the door and I bundled him in and drove him home.

"He was thrilled," Simon continued.

"He whimpered the whole way home. He slept in the bed that night and cuddled into me.

"The following morning I brought him to the vet and he was fine. He's lost weight but he'll be fine after Christmas," he joked.

Simon immediately thanked all those on social media after the family's ordeal.

"Please share this last post to say thank you to everyone in and not on my friends list. Share share!!!," he wrote on Facebook.

"Myself and Dawn would like to thank absolutely everyone who liked, shared and left lovely comments and messages of support. We are blown away by the support. And to all those who took time out of their own days to search the mountains and surrounding areas we will forever be grateful...

"Happy Christmas to you all with love from Simon and Dawn."

Online Editors