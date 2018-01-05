The funeral of a young man stabbed to death in his own home was told his mother's heart was left "broken" by the New Year's tragedy.

'He was there for us all through thick and thin' - funeral of man stabbed to death hears of mother's heartbreak

Mourners at the Requiem Mass of William 'Willie' Lynch (35) were told the proud Limerick communities of Ballybrown-Pallaskenry would now do their best to support his mother, Helen, and her family who were left totally devastated by the tragedy.

Fr Michael Cussen also offered a special prayer at the opening of the Requiem Mass at St Joseph's Church in Ballybrown, Co Limerick for Gerard 'Gerry' Lynch (29) who is now charged with the murder of his older brother on December 30. Fr Cussen said the community now stood as one to support the heartbroken Lynch family.

"Helen brought Willie to this church for his baptism. A double sword of grief has now pierced your heart, Helen, as mother of Willie and Gerard," he said. "The Holy Spirit will be with you Helen to enable you to carry this unbearable Cross.

"Helen, your heart is broken - but you are surrounded by loving support." Fr Cussen said the tragedy was made all the harder because it occurred during the Christmas season.

"Christmas time is a time for memories. But this Christmas will forever be remembered with great sadness, a sadness beyond words." The mourners were led by Mr Lynch's mother, Helen, her partner, Joe, his brother, Danny, his grandfather, Liam, and his aunt, Brigid, as well as cousins, other relatives and friends.

The Offertory Gifts reflected Mr Lynch's life and interests - a hurley, an U-14 GAA photo, a Bon Jovi DVD, a Liverpool jersey and a pool cue.

Mr Lynch was an avid fan of the New Jersey rock band and their hit single 'Living On A Prayer' was played during the ceremony.

Mr Lynch's best friend, Brian Barry, paid a special eulogy to him after Communion. Mr Barry said that: "To quote the big man himself, he was the greatest thing to ever come out of Ballybrown."

He said the deceased packed so much into his short life that he left fond memories for all who ever met him. Mr Barry said his friend took pleasure in simple things - and loved nothing better than spending time with his family and friends or enjoying pursuits like music, cards, darts, pool, football or even his obsession with photographing tractors and farm machinery.

"When you it came to the silage season, you could not pass a field in west Limerick where silage was being cut without seeing Willie, standing in the corner of the field, with his trusty camera." He said Mr Lynch was passionate in his interests and was known for his devotion to Bon Jovi, Liverpool as well as local Limerick sports clubs. "Above all else though, he was a great friend, there for us all through thick and thin. He always offered us love, kindness and help whenever he could."

"I don't think words can describe how much he will be missed by all of us. But, dear Willie, this isn't goodbye - it is see you later. Rest well my friend. And remember, you will never walk alone." Following Requiem Mass, Willie Lynch was buried in the nearby Kilkeedy Cemetery. Mr Lynch was found critically injured in his Kenry Court home in Pallaskenry at 5pm on Saturday last (December 30).

Despite desperate attempts to stabilise his condition, he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to University Hospital Limerick (UHL). Gardaí launched a murder investigation after a post mortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster confirmed he had died from stab injuries. Last Tuesday, Mr Lynch's younger brother, Gerard 'Gerry' Lynch (29), was charged before Newcastlewest District Court with the murder.

The court was told that, in replying to arresting officers, the defendant said: "Sorry, I didn't mean it." Gerry Lynch was remanded in custody and will appear again before Limerick District Court on January 9.

