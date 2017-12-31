A friend of a man found dead in his home last night said the victim was “the heart and soul” of his local village.

A friend of a man found dead in his home last night said the victim was “the heart and soul” of his local village.

'He was the life and soul of this place' - Tributes paid to man (30s) who died from suspected stab wounds

Brian Barry, (26), said he was “numb” after the death of his best friend Willie Lynch, a talented darts and pool player from Pallaskenry, Co Limerick.

Gardai are investigating the death of a man in the village of Pallaskenry, Co Limerick. Photograph Liam Burke Press 22

Mr Lynch, (30s), suffered a number of suspected stab wounds in his home yesterday. Gardai discovered his body in his home on the Main Street of the West Limerick village shortly after 5pm on Saturday.

Gardai were last night questioning a 29-year-old man in connection with Mr Lynch’s death. The man is understood to be a close relative of the victim. Mr Lynch had been due to take part in a local pool tournament in the village last night. All proceeds from the event were to go towards Milford Hospice cancer care services in Limerick. The event was cancelled as a mark of respect.

“He was one of my best friends. We used to go to matches together, we drove everywhere together. He was the life and soul of this place,” Mr Barry said. The life-long pals had coached the local U-14 soccer side, and they were both to feature in last night’s pool tournament on the same team.

“I text (Willie) to see how he was fixed for going out. He didn't reply,” Mr Barry said. “He was running the team. He was our captain. He was one of the best pool players around.

“I'm just numb. It doesn't feel real. I was chatting to him all over the Christmas, and we were looking forward to the new year. Now it's all over,” he said.

Local councillor Emmet O’Brien also paid tribute to Mr Lynch: "I played hurling with him and he was a decent, harmless, guy. He was always jovial. It's a terrible tragedy.

“He was involved in raising funds for Milford Hospice; it just shows what kind of a kind-hearted individual he was. “Willie loved his sport. He was a very good hurler in his day. We won a few divisional junior titles together. He played wing forward and he was our free-taker," Cllr O'Brien said.

“He had moved away from hurling to playing soccer and pool and darts. Everyone here is shocked.” Mr Lynch’s end terrace two-storey family home was sealed off by gardai last night.

The State Pathologist was called to the scene. A local supermarket, located close to the house, was also sealed off as part of the garda probe. A third scene, at Market Lane, was also being examined by investigating officers.

Gardai appealed for witnesses to contact them on 061-393102 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

Online Editors