Gay Byrne's family tuned into last night's special episode of 'The Late Late Show' where some of Ireland's biggest names paid homage to the broadcasting legend.

Gay Byrne's family tuned into last night's special episode of 'The Late Late Show' where some of Ireland's biggest names paid homage to the broadcasting legend.

'He was the best': 'Late Late' pays fitting tribute to legendary host

The 90-minute live special on RTÉ One featured contributions from the legendary broadcaster's friends and colleagues, including Bob Geldof, Andrea Corr, Pat Kenny, John Sheahan and Mary McAleese.

Bono called into the show from New Zealand to tell a comical story about how he once took a bus to Gay's house in Howth after U2 were dropped from appearing on 'The Late Late'.

"When U2 got dropped from what would have been our first appearance on the show I was irate," he said.

"I got the bus all the way out to Howth to explain to Gay that 'The Late Late Show' was making a big mistake.

"I had Ally with me and asked the driver where Gay Byrne lived and he replied, 'I'll drop you there'.

"So I went in and knocked on his front door... and I'm very pleased to report he was not there," he said.

Bob Geldof also talked about his first appearance on 'The Late Late Show' in 1977 when Gay defended him as he was getting booed by the audience.

"I was going on about how we're all living in a terrible, immoral and corrupt country," he said.

"But half way through my rant I realised that I was the one being spun out.

Fans queue up to sign the book of condolence. Photo: Steve Humphreys

"The crowd started booing and telling me to shut up.

"Gay then turned to the audience and said 'some of you are probably hating this, but your parents probably hated Elvis. I can tell that these guys are going to be a very big band'," he said.

The first guest of the night was President Michael D Higgins who referred to Gay as a man who "unveiled modernity". "Between 1955 and 1960 a quarter of a million people had emigrated, but what many people forget was that they were coming and going and bringing aspects of modernity back into the country.

"Gay was aware what was happening and gave people a safe, non-judgmental space where they could think in a modern way," he said.

The Late Late Show’ host Ryan Tubridy. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Actor Gabriel Byrne said he will always remember Gay for his kindness and generosity over the years.

"Over the years, I've done all the major chat shows in the US and in Britain and spoke to all the famous hosts, but Gay Byrne was the best one," he said.

Comedian Tommy Tiernan described talking to Gay as a surreal, "out of body experience".

"I think Gay was very attracted to people who he thought were mavericks and outsiders," he said.

"He had a great grá for Bob Geldof and a great grá for Sinead O'Connor.

Fond memories: Elma Fenton, of Monasterevin, Co Kildare, signs the book of condolence. Photo: Steve Humphreys

"I remember at the Ifta awards when Bob was receiving a lifetime achievement awards Gay said in a very emotional way, 'Bob Geldof, you did it your way and nobody can take that away from you'.

"I believe in some way he was talking about himself," he said.

Also featured on last night's programme were Joe Duffy, Sharon Shannon, Finbar Furey, Pat Shortt, Eamon Dunphy, Twink and Mary Black.

Meanwhile, fans of Gay came out in their droves to sign a book of condolence for the late broadcaster.

A never-ending queue of people made their way through the doors of the Mansion House on Dublin's Dawson Street to thank Byrne for providing years of entertainment and for shining a light on the most obscure parts of Irish society.

Among the crowd was retired nurse Nicky Clarke, who reminisced about watching 'The Late Late Show' with a cup of tea and a bun while working a weekend shift at a nursing home.

"My fondest memories are when I started nursing in the nursing home.

"If you were on at the weekends I have fond memories of getting organised after my shift on Saturday. You'd have your fancy bun, your tea and sit down to watch 'The Late Late Show'," she said.

"It might be a cold, bare common room but you knew you'd have a connection with your television, and that your family was watching it at home.

"You could watch it in the comfort of the nursing home but you could talk about what was on 'The Late Late' the following weekend when you were home.

"He opened our eyes to what was going on in parts of the country that I wasn't aware of half of the terrible things for families that were going on. Communication between people was bad...I will miss him," she added.

Another fan, Séan Lattin, said he has "millions" of memories from Gay's early career, but he fondly recalled how the broadcaster often played a particular song on his radio show.

"Every year, religiously, on May 1, on his radio programme he always played 'Bring Flowers of the Rarest for a Blessed Lady' - that's my one abiding memory of Gaybo."

Irish Independent