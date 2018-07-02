HUNDREDS of mourners turned out to pay their respects for Love/Hate actor Daniel Doyle at his funeral in Dublin this morning.

HUNDREDS of mourners turned out to pay their respects for Love/Hate actor Daniel Doyle at his funeral in Dublin this morning.

'He was the apple of my mam's eye' - Funeral of Love/Hate actor Dano Doyle takes place

The 31-year-old, who was known as Dano, passed away last Monday almost two weeks after being found unresponsive in his jail cell at Mountjoy prison.

The remains of 'Love Hate' actor, Daniel 'Dano' Doyle are carried to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballymun. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin. The remains of 'Love Hate' actor, Daniel 'Dano' Doyle are carried to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballymun. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

His funeral service was held in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballymun in Dublin this morning, where he was remembered as "the life and soul" of every party.

His silver coffin arrived at the church shortly before 10am and was brought to the service by a horse-drawn carriage.

Such was the size of the crowd at the large church on Sillogue Road, that much of the congregation had to stand outside as the funeral took place.

Throughout much of the service, Daniel's fondness for working out and his mobile phone were remembered by the local curate and his family.

Daniel 'Dano' Doyle had also modelled Daniel ‘Dano’ Doyle was found ‘unresponsive’ by prison staff. Photo: Collins Photos

This was highlighted in the gifts brought to the alter representing his life, including a mobile phone, a gym vest, baby oil and a can of the energy drink Monster.

In an emotional eulogy, his sisters Ashely and Megan described him as the "life and soul" of every party, but added that he was his mother Ann's 'golden child'.

"We all know what Dano was like with his phone, he never had it out of his hand. He couldn't even eat his dinner without taking a picture of it... he shared every aspect of his life on social media," his sister Megan told the congregation.

"Social media aside, not many people knew the real Dano who was a mammie's boy and her golden child.

"He was a big softy, especially when it came to my mam... he was the apple of my mam's eye. She will definitely miss his big bear hugs," she added.

The family also thanked the staff at the Mater Hospital, in particular in the staff in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), who cared for Daniel after he fell critically ill.

They also praised the work of the paramedics who initially treated him, who Megan thank for bringing Daniel back to life so that the family could say their final goodbye.

At the end of the mass, Daniel's young son Cole read a poem for his father, and ended by saying "love you Daddy", which was met with a large applause from the hundreds of mourners gathered inside and outside the church.

Following the funeral service, Daniel Doyle's remains were brought by horse drawn carriage to Dardistown Cemetery for burial.

The chief celebrants at the mass included his mother Ann, sisters Ashley and Megan, his son Cole and partner Diane.

At the time of his death, Daniel Doyle was serving a prison sentence for the possession of drugs with intent of sale or supply.

His death is currently the subject of an investigation by prison officials and gardai.

Online Editors