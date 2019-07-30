A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Dundalk last night.

'He was struggling to breathe' - Man rushed to hospital after Dundalk knife attack

The man in his 20s was found semi-conscious on the street in the Oakland Park estate in the north of the Co Louth town at around 10.20pm last night.

Ambulance personnel treated him at the scene for what appeared to be stab wounds to the back.

The victim, a father-of-one, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where his condition was described as serious.

He is from the area where the stabbing took place but was walking to his rented accommodation when the attack happened.

He had just left the family home when he was attacked during a struggle.

Local sources said the man had a threat made against him in recent months.

"He suffered a collapsed lung in the attack," they added.

A definitive motive for the attack is not yet known and gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Locals said they had heard a altercation and then saw the victim lying on the footpath.

"His clothes were soaked in blood and he was struggling to breathe. The gardai were searching the locals bins afterwards hoping to find the weapon," they told Independent.ie

Bloodstains and discarded medical equipment could be seen on the footpath this morning.

Online Editors