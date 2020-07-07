'He was special' - family of Garda Colm Horkan pay tribute to him as they thank public for 'outstanding' support

The family of Colm Horkan thanked the public for their "outstanding" support, which they say has helped them through the three weeks since he was killed.

Mr Horkan's brother and father attended a 40th anniversary commemoration for gardaí John Morley and Henry Byrne, who were also killed on duty, just minutes away from Castlerea, Co Roscommon where Det Horkan was shot while responding to an incident.

Speaking at the memorial, at which Det Horkan was also remembered, the 49 year old's brother, Dermot Horkan, said that he could not believe the support his family has received since his brother died on June 17.

"The last few weeks have been very tough for us," he told RTÉ Drivetime.

"It has been made a lot easier with the likes of the public and the gardaí, who have been brilliant for us and our neighbours and friends at home in Charlestown. The support we've had has been phenomenal and as a family we're very grateful for that and it means so much to us.

"The community has been mighty to us and to be here today to remember Henry and Colm and John and to give Colm a grateful remembrance has been overwhelming for us.

"The cards come through the door still every day and Dad reads every one and gets great consolation from that. The letter, emails, texts, books of condolences all around the country and people still going to the grave and we just can't thank people enough. The public have been outstanding, and the media."

Det Horkan's father Marty Horkan also thanked the public for their generosity. Stories of how his "special" son helped people in his life, Mr Horkan said, have helped him in such a tough time.

"We're very grateful to the Gardaí in particular for the wonderful support they have shown to us and also the GAA - our own football club and indeed clubs all around and our own neighbours over all who have been so wonderful to us," he said.

"We miss Colm terribly. He lived at home with me and I'm going to miss him that's for sure. He was something special and it has been brought home for us in the last few weeks.

"I never knew what he was doing and how much he had done for people until he died. It has been great support, lovely."

