The family and fiancee of a man who died in Lough Erne after a jet ski accident thanked the emergency services for their help after he went missing at the weekend.

The family and fiancee of a man who died in Lough Erne after a jet ski accident thanked the emergency services for their help after he went missing at the weekend.

'He was making big plans for the future with his fiancée' - Tributes paid to jet skier who died in Lough Erne

Kenny Andrews was pulled from the water near Muckross Bay after he went missing on Sunday. He was 31 and the managing director of the Newtownards-based Damp Proofing NI.

A major search operation was launched on Sunday after Mr Andrews was reported missing in following an incident involving a jet ski.

A second man was rescued from the water. Searches continued into Monday.

Steven Agnew, MLA for Mr Andrews' constituency, offered his condolences to the family and friends of Mr Andrews.

Steven Agnew said: “This is a very difficult time for the family of Mr Andrews, his fiancee and his friends.

“It’s an untimely passing of a young man who appeared to be making big plans for the future with his fiancée and business venture.

“My thoughts are with his family, fiancée and friends”.

DUP leader and Fermanagah MLA Arlene Foster added: "This is deeply sad news. Will be thinking of those involved and their families. Thank you to those involved in the search and rescue, who worked so tirelessly to help find those missing."

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said that will be widespread grief among the community.

She added: “It is with profound sadness, that I understand a body has been recovered near Muckross Bay, Kesh. This will mark a period of great grief for the next of kin. It would appear that what had started out as an exciting afternoon on a jet ski unfortunately has now ended with a fatality.

“At this very difficult time my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family together with those of the rescued jet skier.

“Once again given the unpredictable conditions of inland waterways I would appeal that those using the loughs, exercise all safety precautions and also check the expected changes in the weather conditions.

"I again re-iterate my thanks to those in the emergency services who helped following this incident."

On Tuesday morning the Community Rescue Service said the search had come to a "sad conclusion".

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time," it said in a Facebook post.

Police confirmed a body of a man was recovered from Lough Erne on Monday evening.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course. Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time," a spokeswoman said.

Online Editors