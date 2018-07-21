A father-of-five has died after he was seriously injured by a bull on his farm.

'He was loved by all who knew him' - Father-of-five (58) trampled to death in bull attack

The man, named locally as 58-year-old Kieran Byrne, was killed in the freak accident in Cadamstown near Kinnitty, Co Offaly, earlier this week.

It's understood he was trampled while tending to his bulls at the farm.

He was brought to Tullamore Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. He died of his injuries yesterday morning.

A Garda spokesperson said an investigation had been launched into the tragedy.

Offaly Cllr John Clendennen, who knew Mr Byrne, said the entire community is in shock.

"It's very upsetting news and the town is in mourning following this awful tragedy," he told the Irish Independent.

"Kieran was a very respected man in Birr and was loved by all who knew him."

Mr Byrne, of Castlefield, Cadamstown, is survived by his wife Denise and children Jason, Karen, Ciarán, Darren and Patrick-Joseph.

This latest tragedy follows a number of other farming accidents across Ireland in recent weeks.

On Thursday, a man in his 90s was fatally injured at his farm in the Listowel area of Kerry and earlier in the week a woman (54) was killed in a farm accident at Curracuggeen, Headford.

News of these tragedies came as Farm Safety Week took place nationwide.

