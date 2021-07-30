| 13.3°C Dublin

‘He was known as the office creep’ – former Bank of Ireland employee tells of repeated harassment

Woman was subjected to unwanted comments, touching and sexual images

Former Bank of Ireland worker Natasha McNicholl says there is still work to be done to wipe harassment from the workplace. Expand

Eimear McGovern

A woman who won a sexual harassment case against Bank of Ireland in Belfast has said her employer failed to protect her from a man who had been described to her by co-workers as “the office creep”.

She said he had subjected her to unwanted comments, touching and images sent via email.

Natasha McNicholl was 25 and a recent graduate when she joined the bank in Belfast in 2015, only to experience repeated harassment from the man, a married father, during the period she worked there until 2016.

