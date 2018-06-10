A talented young GAA player has tragically died while on holiday in Cyprus.

'He was an adored boy' - Louth community rocked as young man dies while on holiday in Cyprus

Tributes have been pouring in for Conor Morgan, a 19-year-old DCU student who played football with Dundalk Gaels in Co Louth.

It is understood the popular teen was holidaying in the Ayia Napa resort when the incident happened. Some reports suggest he fell from a balcony but the exact circumstances have not yet been confirmed.

Dundalk Gaels described him as a "great friend" in a tribute on the club's Facebook page. “Dundalk Gaels regret to announce the death, while on holidays, of our club member, player and great friend Conor ‘Morgie’ Morgan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family Paul, Blathnaid and Sarah at this incredibly difficult and devastating time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.” Many friends also shared touching tributes to the youngster.

Meabh O'Hanrahan was in secondary school with Conor and said he was adored by everyone. "I am in shock, such horrific news to wake up to," she told Independent.ie.

"Myself and Conor both did the leaving the same year and both took a year out before going into Business Studies in DCU in 2016. Conor was a very popular and an adored boy both in Dundalk and in DCU. From his sports to college Conor excelled in everything. He will be deeply missed from his class in DCU and his community in Dundalk."

Sean O'Mahonys GAA club also offered its condolences to the Morgan family.

"The SOM family offer our sincerest condolences to the Dundalk Gaels Club and Morgan Family on the tragic news of Conor Morgan’s passing. All at the club are shocked and saddened to hear of this RIP." The exact details surrounding the young man's death are not yet known.

School friend Jeff Stephen said he "can't speak highly enough of Conor". "He was a great guy. I knew him from secondary school and always had a laugh with him. Not one person from Dundalk can say a bad word about him he was liked everywhere and will definitely be missed."

It is understood the teenager had flown out to Cyprus with around six of his college friends. Independent.ie contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs but it said "it cannot comment on individual cases".

Online Editors