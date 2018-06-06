A father-of-two who died in a workplace incident at Dublin Port today has been described as an "amazing guy" and "top bloke" by friends.

'He was an absolutely amazing guy' - Tributes paid to dad-of-two who died in workplace incident at Dublin Port

The man, who was in his late 30s and from Dublin, was rushed to the Mater Hospital this morning following an accident but was later pronounced dead.

While the exact details of the incident are as yet unknown, it is believed work on moving steel beams may have been taking place at the time. It is understood that gardai are still trying to inform some family members about his tragic death.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Authority is now set to get underway into the fatal workplace accident. A friend and former colleague told Independent.ie he was "an absolutely amazing guy".

"He was just a great guy, really amazing. I am still in shock at the news. He will be a really big loss." Another friend also paid tribute to the young dad.

"A top quality bloke who always made me feel welcome when I started." Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Ocean Pier shortly after 11.30am.

An examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí and enquiries are ongoing.

"Gardaí in Store Street are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 30s following a workplace incident in Dublin Port," a garda spokesman said.

"The Health and Safety Authority and the local Coroner have been notified."

Online Editors