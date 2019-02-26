A motorcyclist in his 50s has been killed in a crash on Dublin's M50.

'He was a true gentleman' - tributes paid to motorcyclist killed in crash at motorway tunnel

The single-vehicle crash occurred near the north bore of the Port Tunnel shortly after 10am yesterday.

The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and was last night named locally as Stephen Fisk, from Co Meath.

His body was removed to Dublin City Morgue where a post mortem will be carried out.

The road at the scene was closed for a period of time while a Garda forensic team carried out an examination.

One friend told Independent.ie that “Stephen was a local businessman in Summerhill, Co Meath for many years, who owned and ran a car showroom and had owned a local pub called Shanks Mare.

“He was a keen motorcyclist for many years and his passing is and will be a great loss to the community going forward, he is sorely missed already.”

In a post on social media Mr Fisk was described him as a "friend and long-term motorcycle enthusiast".

"He was a true gentleman and was a good laugh to be around. May his soul RIP," one friend said.

Other friends of Mr Fisk described it as a "tragic loss" while another user wrote "only talking to him last Wednesday night just can't believe it".

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the cause of the crash.

Irish Independent