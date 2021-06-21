The scene of the assault this morning (Photo: Conor Feehan)

A man in his 60s has died after an assault in Firhouse, Dublin, on Sunday night.

The fatal incident occurred at a house in Carriglea View, Firhouse, Dublin 24, at approximately 11.50pm last night.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, but gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man in his 60s was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

His body remains at the scene.

Neighbours in the quiet Carriglea estate reacted with shock this morning.

They said there had been some noise in the house and then they saw the blue lights from the emergency services.

It is understood the deceased was a tradesman working in the construction industry and had been living at the house for a long time.

“He was a gentle giant. It’s awful,” said one local man.

The scene is currently preserved, and a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

The arrested male has been taken to Tallaght Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Carriglea View area of Firhouse, Dublin 24 last night between 11.30pm and 12.30am to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.