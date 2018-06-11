A domestic abuse survivor who required surgery after her husband seriously assaulted her has told how "my eyes felt like they were going to pop out of my head as he choked me".

'He told my daughter to help clean up my blood' - Mother of two on horrific assault by husband

Caroline McKeon was left lying in a pool of blood on the night she and her husband agreed to discuss his affair with another woman.

The Dublin mother spent half her life in a relationship with David McKeon - who last month received an 18-month suspended sentence for the vicious attack. Caroline discovered David had been cheating on her on May 15, 2015 after reading a message on his phone.

A week later - after initially denying any infidelity - David suggested the pair "have a Chinese and a few beers" to talk things through. Speaking on Today With Sean O'Rourke, Caroline relived the night of her horrific ordeal.

"He was sitting across from me in the kitchen, his phone was turned upside down. I looked across and he asked did I want to check it. I said yes. He handed me the phone and the girl he was having the affair with, her number was at the top of the screen. With that, my phone was sitting beside me on the counter. He grabbed it and threw it into a sink full of water. "He then came around, he grabbed me and threw me across the floor. I hit my wrist and my right shoulder off the presses."

In a state of shock, Caroline followed David into the sitting room to confront him about what he had just done. "He turned around and I just knew by his face," she said.

"There was rage all over his face. I knew I was in deep trouble. He forcefully pushed me on the side of the couch and began to choke me. At one point I felt like my eyes were going to pop out of my head and I couldn't breathe.

"He let go eventually and I got my breath. I stood up and he kicked me full force with his shoes on into my lower spine.

Caroline McKeon is a domestic violence survivor. She joined Sean O'Rourke in studio today to tell her story of experiencing domestic violence and the impact it had on her life. #TodaySOR pic.twitter.com/5c1EevalIG — Today Sean O'Rourke (@TodaySOR) June 11, 2018 "He then grabbed me from behind and slam dunked me on the floor. A lot of blood started pumping from my face." Caroline's two children were upstairs at the time.

David called their 13-year-old daughter downstairs and "told her to help clean up my blood". He left the house and Caroline went upstairs and slept with her two children.

Holding back the tears as she described the attack, she said: "That night will stay with me forever." She didn't leave the house for a week. The blinds remained down. She couldn't bring herself to contact anyone. The mother of two then decided to confide in her brother in law, and eventually opened up to her family about what happened.

Her family encouraged her to report the incident to gardai. Last month, David was handed down an 18-month suspended sentence and was ordered to abide by the supervision of the probation services for 12 months. Caroline told Sean O'Rourke that the suspended sentence was too lenient and he should have served time for what he did to her.

"I thought it was far too lenient. I will always have the psychological effects of that night for the rest of my life and so will my children". Anyone experiencing domestic violence are encouraged to call Women’s Aid 24 hour helpline on 1800 341 900.

Online Editors