Double murderer Frank McCann should never be freed, the family of one of his victims said yesterday - as he prepared for his release with days out from prison.

'He should never be free' - family's horror as killer prepares for release

The former publican, who cold-bloodedly murdered his wife and foster child to cover up his sordid past, is experiencing daily freedom from Arbour Hill prison.

But the family of his wife Esther have spoken of their shock at seeing him approach the end of his life sentence.

McCann set a gas cylinder and blowtorch to burn down his house in Rathfarnham when he went off to work on September 4, 1992, killing Esther (36) and 18-month-old Jessica.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996.

But now he has started an education course in Ballyfermot as he prepares for permanent release.

Esther's sister Marian Leonard has said she was made aware of the plans to allow McCann temporary release a week ago.

"It is frightening seeing the pictures of him. He seems very at ease, confident and strong. Any member of our family could happen upon him," she said.

"I personally don't think he's fit to be let out.

"McCann was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences, and life should mean life."

McCann leaves the prison on his own each weekday morning and gets a bus to Chapelizod, before taking the short walk to the Ballyfermot Training Centre, where he is enrolled in a 10-week course.

The Irish Independent has observed him leave the college in the afternoon and walk up to Ballyfermot, where he spends some time before going back to prison by bus.

Secret

At the time of the double murder, McCann knew that a secret from his past as a swimming coach was about to become known through background checks on him and Esther as part of their application to adopt Jessica.

He made the decision to kill Esther and Jessica to suppress that secret - that he had fathered a child with a 17-year-old girl who had special needs. Esther knew nothing about it.

McCann played the anguished husband and father after the blaze, but he was eventually brought to justice.

Gardaí revealed he had made three previous attempts to kill his wife and Jessica.

Prior to the fire Esther woke one night to find the electric blanket on her bed on fire, on another occasion there was a gas leak at the house, and another time the brakes on her car failed.

He made no comment when approached on his way to college, staying completely silent.

