The heartbroken parents of a 12-year-old asthma sufferer who died a year ago have urged parents of children with the condition to be aware of the medication they are taking.

'He should be out with his friends' - parents of tragic Kyle (12) warning to parents over asthma

Young Kyle Finnegan Hooper from Tallaght died as his mother held on to him just minutes after he fell into his brother's arms, told him he thought he was going to die, and kissed him before collapsing.

An inquest into Kyle's death has yet to be heard, but his mother Joanne and father Alan have said they have been told his heart stopped.

It is yet to be determined whether it was his asthma that caused his heart to fail.

"We actually had Kyle checked to see if he had cystic fibrosis three weeks before he died, but he was given the all-clear. He had bad asthma but knew how to use his inhaler," his grieving mother Joanne told the Herald.

"We would urge all parents of children with asthma to be aware of their medication and how much they can take, and trust your instincts.

"If you think they are getting bad, bring them to hospital," she added.

The home Joanne and Alan share with their other sons, Calvin and Bailey, has pictures of Kyle everywhere.

Some show him on his own doing what he loved most - playing football and riding his scrambler motorbike - while others show him with his family sharing happy memories.

His cheeky grin shines out from under his mop of red hair, and there is an air of mischief and a thirst for adventure about them.

"We will never forget him. He was just such a character. He really packed a lot into his short life," Joanne said.

"He was a small lad for his age, but he had the drive of a big lad. He had girlfriends and everything," she added.

Kyle Finnegan-Hooper

"He used to take his dad's life jacket and go and jump into the canal on the hot summer days with his pals without telling me.

"I'm glad he got to do all those things I would have stopped him doing now. I'm glad he had his fun," Joanne said.

Joanne's eyes fill with tears as she thinks back to September 21 last year.

"Kyle came down to his older brother Calvin and said, 'I think I'm dying' and he kissed him and just collapsed," she said.

"They were in Alan's mam's house. Calvin carried him out into the street shouting for help.

"I worked around the corner and I came running. I grabbed Kyle and I could see the tears in his eyes. He took a breath.

"I was crying 'please don't go' but his eyes closed again," Joanne said.

"I got him back, but I couldn't keep him."

Kyle was a fantastic footballer, and was known locally as 'Mini Messi'.

Like any boy his age, he also liked video games, and enjoyed the thrill of small scrambler motorbikes.

Alan's father had a glass box made, which the family placed outside their front door. It is now a shrine to him.

Alongside a photograph of Kyle, and a statue of the Virgin Mary holding a lock of his hair, are one of Kyle's football boots, a gaming controller and a model motorbike. In the last few days, Kyle's grave has been covered with tributes carved into an elaborate polished granite headstone and bench.

"Kyle's little friends have all been great. They still call in for Bailey and keep in touch.

"Sometimes when we're out in the car and we see Kyle's pals cycling around and playing, it breaks my heart because he should be with them," said Joanne.

