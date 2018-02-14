A man who was attacked while on a family day out to celebrate the christening of his twin daughters remains in a coma in Beaumont Hospital nearly a month after the incident.

'He should be at home with his twin baby girls' - 'One-punch attack' victim remains in coma

Seamus Bell (36) was critically injured in the so-called "one-punch attack" on the main street of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on January 20.

He was first taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, but later rushed to Beaumont where he underwent emergency surgery. The fitness instructor remains in an unresponsive state.

His partner Edel and wider family are at his bedside while also taking care of their five-month-old twin daughters Cara and Ava. Seamus is also a father to a six-year-old son, Raphael, from a previous relationship.

A fundraising drive has now been set up to help support Seamus's family during their ordeal. The Carrickmacross Lions Club have opened a bank account to which people can donate. In a Facebook post the club told how it was Seamus's birthday last week but he never knew it.

"Seamie should be taking fitness classes in Aughnamullen, Castleblayney, Carrickmacross or Killanny," the post read. "In normal circumstances we would expect him to finish up early and head off for a pint and a game of pool to celebrate his birthday before heading home to his partner Edel and their twin baby girls. Unfortunately circumstances are anything but normal. In fact he is not aware that it was his birthday, nor is he aware of anything going on around him.

"He was a happy-go-lucky character. He lived his life on a day-to-day basis, never having the luxury of being able to put money aside for a rainy day.

"Unfortunately the rainy day has arrived much too soon and his many friends have all expressed a wish to set up a fund to support his family."

Lithuanian national Vytautas Racys (34) has been charged with assault causing harm in relation to the incident. When he was charged on January 23 his solicitor said that Mr Racys was making no application for bail and has told him he is "sorry this incident occurred" and that he is "willing to start his sentence today".

Anyone who wants to contribute to the fund for Seamus can donate directly to the AIB account in Carrickmacross. Use Carrickmacross Lions with the IBAN code IE49AIBK93203506961299 and the BIC AIBKIE2D, or check carrickmacrosslions club.com/seamie-bell-fund for a PayPal link.

