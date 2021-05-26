| 10.1°C Dublin

‘He raped me when I was 8… he will kill next child’ - warns niece of notorious paedophile Billy Adams

Victim: Michelle Erwin today Expand

Victim: Michelle Erwin today

Allison Morris

A niece of notorious sex offender Billy Adams who was raped by the paedophile when she was just eight says she believes he will kill the next child he abuses.

Michelle Erwin is the second of Adams’ victims to waive her right to anonymity to warn others about the dangers posed by the Ballymena-born pervert.

