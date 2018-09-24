Hundreds of family, friends and work colleagues turned out on Monday morning to say a final farewell to Robert Matthew Campbell, who died after being struck by a falling tree during Storm Ali last Wednesday.

'He never let me down' - 'utterly devastated' father of man killed in Storm Ali tragedy tells funeral

Mr Campbell, who was known as Matt, died in Slieve Gullion Forest Park as strong winds swept across Ireland last Wednesday.

The electrician, employed by Lagan Construction Limited, was working on behalf of Northern Ireland Water when tragedy struck.

Another Lagan Construction employee was injured in the incident.

Mr Campbell's funeral took place at Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Home in Ballyclare on Monday morning, followed by interment at Ballyclare Cemetery.

Many attending the service wore Liverpool and Northern Ireland football shirts.

Storm victim: Matt Campbell and fiancée Robyn Newberry

The Liverpool song 'You'll Never Walk Alone' was also played as the coffin was carried.

Those gathered at the funeral heard his father Mark pay tribute to the son “who never let me down”.

“We are all utterly devastated at Matt’s death,” he said.

“But we’re so proud of him and all he achieved.”

Mourners heard Matt’s father tell of his love for Liverpool Football Club, the Northern Ireland football team, reading and, above all, for his fiancee Robyn Newberry

He added: “We have been overwhelmed by the appreciation from everyone over these past few days."

Mr Campbell had been due to collect wedding rings with his fiancee Robyn the day after he was killed.

The couple had also sent out 'save the date' cards and were due to put down a deposit on Robyn's wedding dress in preparation for their dream marriage next August.

